Markets News Technology news
0

How China Could Invade Taiwan and Cause Nuclear Armageddon: A transfixing step-by-step graphic simulates what a full-scale attack by President Xi would look like and how Beijing’s terrifying arsenal could “reunify” the self-ruled island within days.

Written by:Marlene WrightPosted on:

By Chris Pleasance and Stephen Matthews, associate editor and Harry Lewis-irlam of Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Advertisement

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *