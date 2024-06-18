How car boot sales have become Gen Z’s latest fashion obsession: Shoppers reveal the best deals to be found, including trendy ’90s pieces at budget prices

The best place to be on a Sunday morning is a car boot sale, according to Gen Z fashion fans.

No longer are sales exclusive to seniors looking for trinkets, but they are now a hotspot for young people eager to secure their next Instagram-friendly outfit.

And it wouldn’t be a Gen Z trend if fans weren’t flaunting their new hobby on social media, with more than 23,000 #carboot videos currently listed on TikTok, featuring people eager to show off their second-hand products. hand.

Hipster Londoners cling to cash and an iced latte as they queue outside Dalston or Peckham car sales for their next fix of vintage designer clothes.

And it’s not just trendy in the UK capital: Becky, the Yorkshire-based TikTok creator, who uses the alias @beckysbazaar, has gained around 200,000 followers thanks to her car boot sale content.

Generation Z’s new obsession is influenced by numerous factors, including the cost of living crisis and sustainability.

Joseph Hagan, director of Streamline PR, which specializes in fashion, said car boot sales allow for fashionable options at an affordable price.

“Y2K fashion is very popular with this generation,” Joseph said. He added: “Car boot sales offer the perfect place to find items that fit this nostalgic aesthetic at an affordable price.”

Similarly, consumer research company GWI found that almost a quarter of UK consumers buy a second-hand product at least once a month, with 55 per cent of buyers saying the price is their main reason to buy second-hand products.

The research identified clothing as the most popular second-hand category, accounting for 45 per cent of all purchases, followed by toys, shoes and sneakers, smartphones and accessories.

Joseph continued: ‘The cost of living crisis is affecting everyone, and Generation Z is no exception.

“With the cost of living rising, car boot sales offer a fantastic opportunity to pick up a bargain.”

Joseph continued: ‘In addition, Generation Z is very committed to sustainability and protecting the planet. They are aware of the environmental impact of fast fashion and consumerism.’

“In short, car boot sales appeal to Generation Z because they offer modern, sustainable and affordable shopping options that align with their values ​​and financial realities.”

A quick look at TikTok reveals how many Gen Z shoppers enjoy browsing car trunk deals. Holly Louise May, from Manchester, took to the platform to share her findings.

Listing everything she bought at a car boot sale in Bude, Cornwall, Holly revealed her purchases included a chunky ’90s-style belt for £1.50, a pair of £1 pink heels and a £1 Kodak film camera. 5.

Elsewhere, Becky, who goes by @beckysbazaar on TikTok, shared her £50 haul from Skirlington Market in Driffield.

Her purchases included a North Face vest for £35, a Berghaus cap for £2 and a crew neck jumper for 50p.

Viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One said: “The car boots look very interesting.”

A second tagged a friend and wrote: ‘We need to go to a car boot sale.’

In the same vein, a third added: To be fair, that’s pretty decent for only £50.

And a fourth wrote: ‘Car boots are amazing! (I) bought a new Carvela bag for £8.’

Meanwhile, when content creator Krystal Danjou asked a modern Gen Z shopper for her best fashion advice on TikTok, she responded: “Never skip the trunk of your car.”

When asked which is her favorite, the interviewee added: “In London, Dalston… I went there last Sunday and I expected everything to cost £20, but everything was £5 or £3, so it’s trendy.”

It comes after Generation Z declared that football boots will be the next fashion trend. Unlike football uniforms, studded sneakers typically only appear on the field, but that’s about to change because high fashion has embraced studs as a key style piece.

Prada released a pair of metallic silver ‘Copa Pure’ football boots in collaboration with Adidas for £500, and they’re sold out in most sizes.

Football fans might consider it sacrilege, but in the name of streetwear, fashion thinkers have now taken to TikTok to design their everyday football boots, from classic pairs to upcycled kitten heel versions.

Designer Ancuta Sarca made headlines last month after launching a small, limited-edition collection of Nike football boots that she had transformed into slingback heels and knee-high socks.

The Romanian-born designer took to Instagram to share the designs and claimed to have made them for none other than pop sensation Rihanna.

She wrote: ‘Some BTS of the custom pairs we made for @badgirlriri in January. “All the shoes are made from football boots.”

The designer, known for reusing materials, quickly racked up more than 20,000 likes on her eco-friendly, soccer-inspired designs.

“Championing an environmentally friendly approach to fashion, the Ancuta Sarca brand offers a non-conformist yet feminine take on traditional sneakers,” reads the brand’s website.