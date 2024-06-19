How Bukayo Saka became England’s Man of Steel: The popular Arsenal star has an infectious smile… but don’t be fooled – he’s as tough as they come

Don’t be fooled by Bukayo Saka’s infectious smile. The English winger is very tough and Arsenal’s medical team can attest to this.

After a Premier League match last season, they were horrified to see an open wound on Saka’s leg after he pulled down a sock, only to be even more shocked when he was declared fit to play a few days later.

Similarly, let’s not assume that he ignored Rio Ferdinand’s suggestion that he is not world class. Saka saw it, heard it and kept it in his memory.

Saka’s warmth and authenticity make him a likable character, but there is a harder side that the world doesn’t see. It is his steel core that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and England manager Gareth Southgate admire most.

One of Saka’s first moves upon entering the England hotel here in Germany was to check out the facilities that would aid his recovery between matches. Saunas and steam baths: he was very impressed. He is obsessed with rest and repair.

England star Bukayo Saka is as tough as nails and has forged a tough side to his game.

It’s a well-worn phrase, but the attacker is usually one of the first to arrive for training at Arsenal’s Hertfordshire headquarters and one of the last to leave. He stays for massages and ice baths.

You generally have more to recover from than others. Kicked from pillar to post, the treatment he receives from defenders is a big bone of contention at Arsenal, who believe rough treatment too often goes unpunished.

He also used to devour Saka. Unprotected by the referees and abused by the defenders, he shook everything up.

He’ll also get brutal treatment here in Germany, but he’ll still find a way to drive his next run, pass and goal.

When Saka first broke into the England squad in 2020, and was subsequently called up for the Euros eight months later, Luke Shaw described his budding international teammate as his little brother.

Saka, now playing in his third major international tournament, has been promoted to big brother status.

Although only 22 years old, Saka (left) is already an elder statesman of this England team.

Asked if the Arsenal player has a growing influence on the team, 19-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo said: “Yes, definitely.” He’s had a lot of experience, playing for England since he was younger than my age, so to have him around he’s a great guy, he’s as friendly as everyone says, he’s a pleasure to be around.”

Although he is only 22 years old, Saka is already an elder statesman of this team. Younger players gravitate toward him. He is an example of what is possible, a wise head on young shoulders who has earned everyone’s respect.

His importance is unquestionable, especially because he is the team’s second top scorer behind Harry Kane.

He is expected to win his 34th cap against Denmark, which is a huge buildup for someone so young. His opinion is strong at the team base in Weimar. Of course, his experience lends weight to his growing influence, but he is also learning to lead.

Saka has become closer to Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and is taking on more responsibilities at London Colney.

He also does the same here in Germany. Along with club colleague Declan Rice, the duo will guide England into the present and future.

Against Serbia on Sunday, Saka once again showed his best dynamics. In the first half he made six runs behind the opposing defense, the most of any player on the field.

All the talk about whether he should make way for Cole Palmer vanished in the space of 45 minutes of power, deception and speed.

Serbia couldn’t beat him and many Premier League full-backs will know that feeling.

However, there is a sense that his rapid rise to global prominence comes with obstacles. It can be a blessing, but it can also be a curse.

When you set such high standards, criticism is never around the corner when you fall below your standard.

It’s something Saka has learned to deal with, but he continues to do it with that unmistakable smile. Who knows, maybe it will change Ferdinand’s mind at the end of the tournament.