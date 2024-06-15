How a young Sir Keir Starmer ended up in communist spy files after joining a Czechoslovak labor camp during the Cold War

Keir Starmer appears in communist spy files after joining a Czechoslovak labor camp at the height of the Cold War, the Mail can reveal.

The 23-year-old was one of 17, mostly students from around the world, who took part in the 1986 plan behind the Iron Curtain to restore a monument to the victims of a Nazi atrocity.

But while the volunteers had noble intentions, unbeknownst to them, the event was being monitored by those with a much more sinister motive.

Sir Keir’s full name, date and place of birth, passport number and family address are listed among other international labor camp participants in a file discovered by the Mail in the ‘Primary Foreign Intelligence Directorate – Files’ section Operatives’ from the archives of the Czechoslovak secret police. .

His visa application, including a passport photograph and handwritten personal data, are kept in a separate section of the Cold War Czech State Security Service archives.

Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer appears on the BBC for questioning on Friday.

Files marked “Top Secret” from a previous international labor camp in Prague in 1982 show that it was monitored by the ruthless Czech spy agency StB as part of a wide-ranging and far-reaching “Active Measure” – a euphemism for covert operations and misinformation. campaign – to undermine NATO.

The secret police also placed a spy posing as a camp “supervisor” among foreign students in 1982 to produce a classified dossier profiling visitors and reserving some for “further exploration” who could potentially be “useful in the future.”

The files from Sir Keir’s camp do not specify whether the secret police planned to use the information they obtained from him and others, but security experts said they also appeared to be collecting information on high-level young people in Western countries for possible use by long term. .

As well as the now Labor leader, other members of his brigade – who also came from the United States, West Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, France and Czechoslovakia – included one who later worked in a senior position in the European Union . Commission and another who became a partner in a city law firm.

Sir Keir had just completed a postgraduate law degree at Oxford University and was about to begin training as a lawyer when he arrived at the two-week camp in the Czech-German border town of Cheb on August 16, 1986, according to the stamps. of the visa.

The group was based in Lidice, a town 12 miles from Prague that the Nazis destroyed in 1942, killing more than 300 civilians in revenge for Czech resistance fighters’ murder of SS chief and Holocaust architect Reinhardt. Heydrich.

The group was based in Lidice, a town 19 kilometers from Prague that the Nazis destroyed in 1942, killing more than 300 civilians in revenge for Czech resistance fighters’ murder of SS chief and architect of the Holocaust, Reinhardt. Heydrich (pictured).

Lisbet Praem, another camp participant and then a young police officer working in Denmark, told the Mail that the group stayed in military tents with “primitive” facilities.

Almost four decades later, he has fond memories of the trip and of Sir Keir. She said: ‘He cared so much about everyone. He was definitely a very hard-working guy and he always looked for the best solutions for everyone, as well as having a good time.’

They knew that the communist authorities would watch them closely, Praem added.

“Of course they were watching, but they invited us too, so we figured we knew that if we behaved and didn’t take pictures in the wrong places, everything would be fine.” It was another time.’

“At that time it was difficult to get to the other side of the Iron Curtain. You had to have a certain visa.

“It was a long time before there was talk of the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

In addition to building a monument to the victims of the Nazis, the trip aimed to “meet young people from other cultures,” he added.

“We also think that if you can connect between all nations you can avoid another war.”

Ms Praem maintained contact with Sir Keir for some years but eventually lost him because his legal career meant he “went from being busy to being very, very busy”.

Professor Anthony Glees, intelligence and security expert at the University of Buckingham (pictured), said: “It is absolutely right that Starmer wanted to help commemorate the victims of the sadistic Nazi atrocity at Lidice, but without realizing that “this youthful idealism could be exploited.” by the communists was a mistake, although forgivable given his age.

“This occurred at a critical time in the Cold War, when hardline communists were still doing everything they could to undermine the West, and the Czechoslovak security service played a key role in this.

The Czechoslovak secret service used these camps to collect information on bright, idealistic young people in the hope that one day they might be useful to them, in one way or another.’

The Labor Party declined to comment.