How £400 headphones worn for a few minutes a day can heal a broken heart after a breakup

Breaking up is never easy, but now it could be made better thanks to a £400 pair of headphones worn for a few minutes a day.

Research shows that the device can relieve the trauma of a broken heart by stimulating the brain with a gentle electrical current.

Volunteers who used it after separating from their partner felt less negative about life and had fewer symptoms of depression.

As the current passes through the skull, it activates a part of the brain called the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, a region underactive in depressed patients.

Mild electrical stimulation, enough to cause a slight tingling sensation, has emerged as an alternative to antidepressants for some people with bad moods.

Pilot studies in the NHS are testing similar headphones to see if they can help treat mild depression.

The breakup of a relationship is recognized as one of the most painful losses an adult experiences. It even has its own medical name: “love trauma syndrome.”

Although the psychological impact is usually temporary, for some it can have long-lasting effects. Many need counseling or prescription medications to help.

Researchers from Bielefeld University in Germany and Zanjan University in Iran recruited 36 men and women diagnosed with love trauma syndrome and divided them into three groups.

They each wore headphones for 20 minutes, twice a day, for five days. In one, he fired a low-level electrical current to the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, which is located at the front of the brain. In another group, the current was directed to a different part of the brain associated with processing risk and fear.

The third group wore the same headphones but they were turned off.

The results, published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, showed that stimulating the prefrontal cortex had the strongest effect: dampening the emotional response and increasing positive feelings. A month after finishing the treatment, the volunteers still felt better. The researchers said the results are so promising that more large-scale trials should be conducted.

In a report on their findings they said: ‘Love is one of the most wonderful feelings you can experience. Unfortunately, it can also be one of the most painful.

‘Most experience love trauma syndrome at least once. It causes distress, depression, anxiety, mood swings and risk of suicide.’