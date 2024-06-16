House Of The Dragon actor reveals he was denied multiple roles in Games Of Thrones before landing lead role in prequel

A prominent House Of The Dragon star has revealed that he was denied more than one role in Game Of Thrones, before landing the top spot in the long-awaited prequel series.

Steve Toussaint plays the complex role of Corlys Velaryon, the Lord of the Tides or ‘The Sea Serpent’, Master of Driftmark and head of House Velaryon.

However, the British actor, 59, could have appeared in the fantasy world of Westeros much earlier, because he auditioned for multiple roles in the original HBO series.

speaking to Entertainment Weekly In December 2021, the star admitted that he auditioned for several roles on Game Of Thrones but was never hired.

He said: “I was hardly ever seen for that. I ended up working with a girl named Jessica Henwick. I did some work with her.

Steve Toussaint admitted that he auditioned for several roles on Game Of Thrones, but was never hired until he got his big break in the prequel.

‘Now, in her section of the story (in Game of Thrones), there’s her and her sisters with the whips and stuff.

‘Then there is his mother, played by Indira Varma. And then there’s her uncle. Her uncle has a bodyguard. That was one of the roles I auditioned for.

The actor is referring to Jessica Henwick’s character, Nymeria Sand, one of Prince Oberyn Martell’s eight daughters, the Sand Snakes.

Indira Varma played Nymeria’s mother, Elleria Sand, the lover of Prince Oberyn Martell of Dorne, played by Pedro Pascal.

The role Steve had auditioned for is Areo Hotah, the captain of the household guard at Sunspear to the Prince of Dorne, Doran Martell.

Looking back on his audition, the House Of The Dragon star admitted he’s “glad” to have landed his current role, rather than the original one he was after.

The role of Areo Hotah from Game Of Thrones ended up going to British actor and playwright Deobia Oparei, best known for his role as Gunner in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Steve’s role in House Of The Dragon sees him step into the shoes of the head of House Velaryon and the husband of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

The British actor, 59, could have appeared in the fantasy world of Westeros much earlier, because he auditioned for multiple roles in the original HBO series (Game Of Thrones cast pictured above in 2015).

Steve (LEFT as Corlys Velaryon) auditioned for Game of Thrones part of Areo Hotah, but it ended up going to Deobia Oparei (RIGHT)

Corlys is also the owner of the largest navy in the world of Westeros and made House Velaryon rich.

Critics have given the season an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and those who have praised the show have done so for its gripping storytelling and the monumental action fans will see this season.

speaking to The Hollywood Reporter About his character in 2022, Steve said: He is different from almost all the other highborn men we know, as he is a self-made man who has seen around 14 battles.

“He made these nine legendary journeys when he was very young and thus made his fortune. Now he is rich and he likes people to know it.

It comes as the second season of the epic fantasy series debuts on Sunday, June 16 at 9pm ET on HBO in the US and June 17 in the UK on Now TV and Sky Atlantic.

House Of The Dragon takes place almost 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 100 years after House Targaryen conquered the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

The first season set the stage for the drama to come, focusing on two young women: Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her best friend Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).

While the first season focused almost exclusively on House Targaryen, season 2 introduces characters from Winterfell, home of House Stark, and other ‘little ones’ who live under the rule of the House of the Dragon.