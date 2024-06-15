Hot Equerry gets pulses racing in Trooping the Color when he arrives arm in arm with his PR executive girlfriend

Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, known online as Hot Equerry, appeared on Trooping the Color today with his socialite girlfriend Olivia Lewis.

Heads turned when Lieutenant Colonel Thompson arrived arm in arm with PR executive Olivia for Trooping the Color this afternoon.

Olivia’s father is Simon Lewis, who was once the Queen’s communications chief and the man credited with “rescuing” her reputation in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death.

Moving from the Palace to No. 10, Lewis became the adviser to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Olivia once worked for King Charles III and Camilla, and that’s how she met Major Thompson.

Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson and Olivia Lewis were seen leaving Clarence House to watch the Trooping the Color procession.

Thompson was promoted last year and has become Charles’s right-hand man or ‘super squire’

The King’s equerry was seen dressed in a hoodie and trainers, and strolling down a London street with his new love Olivia Lewis.

Olivia’s uncle is former Daily Telegraph editor Sir Will Lewis, now editor and chief executive of the Washington Post.

Lieutenant Colonel Thompson became known as Hot Equerry after his appearance at the Coronation and other high-profile engagements.

On social media he was nicknamed ‘Major Eye Candy’ and ‘Hot Equerry’.

Clearly popular with the King and Queen, Lieutenant-Colonel Thompson was promoted last year to become Charles’s right-hand man or “super-squire”.

He joined them at the front of the Royal Family’s procession to Sandringham Church on Christmas Day.

From now on, his role will be more position-based, meaning he will be seen less in public as he helps organize the King’s private affairs.

He serves in the 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and the decision to extend his army secondment to allow him to remain in the Royal Household was seen as an indication of how highly he is valued.

He recounted a memory of spending time with the late queen at Balmoral.

He told the BBC: ‘One evening my wife and I were invited to one of the two cottages on the estates to dine with Her Majesty.

“She would immediately start making the salad dressing, setting the table, and the night would culminate with me washing the dishes next to her, which is a beautiful memory.”

Lieutenant Colonel Thompson married a marketing manager, 12 years older than Olivia Lewis, in 2010.

He had a son with her in 2018 and they share two black Labradors called Odin and Piper, a nod to Maj Thompson’s military days in Scotland.

After 12 years of marriage, they separated in 2022.

They lived in at least seven houses due to their military career.