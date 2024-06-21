Horror as man beaten to death inside pub after England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark at Euro 2024, as police launch murder investigation

A man who was beaten to death in front of horrified pub drinkers just hours after England’s disappointing Euro 2024 draw could have been a victim of football violence, police said as a murder investigation was launched.

The 57-year-old man suffered fatal head injuries after being attacked in a West Sussex bar.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and another on suspicion of affray, while police are searching for a third.

Police said the pub was full when the South Yorkshire man was attacked less than three hours after England’s disappointing 1-1 draw at Euro 2024.

Sussex Police said three men attacked him in the Chichester pub just before 11pm on Thursday.

The attack began inside the pub, police said.

When emergency services arrived, they struggled to save the man, giving him CPR in the street, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their relatives have been informed and will have the support of specialized officials.

Police have appealed for anyone who was at The Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoons to come forward.

Police said there was no indication the dead man knew his attackers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The cause of the incident remains under investigation and we would urge anyone with information to come forward as we try to establish the full circumstances.”

A 30-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both remain in police custody.

Police have launched a search for a third man suspected in the melee.

He has been identified and police are asking anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This incident led to the tragic death of a 57-year-old man, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

“It happened in a busy pub in the city center and we would urge anyone with information to come forward as we try to establish the exact circumstances.

‘If you saw what happened, or captured any relevant mobile or CCTV footage, please contact us. You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Arunside.’

Anyone with information can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.