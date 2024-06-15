Horrifying moment police ram runaway cow twice with patrol car on London street as angry commentators criticize ‘brutality’ of force

This is the moment an escaped cow was hit twice by a police vehicle on a west London street.

Video footage captured an officer’s car crashing into the animal, which was strolling down the street last night after escaping its enclosure.

After being knocked down, the bovine had barely gotten up when the same car advanced at full speed and hit it again.

Online users were quick to condemn the force’s apparent “brutality” and criticized it for not acting more humanely.

One said: ‘Actually, this could have been done safely. There is no need to be so brutal. What a joke.’

“This is embarrassing, I can’t believe what I just saw.”

Surrey Police said the cow, which was loose at around 8.55pm on Friday night in Staines-upon-Thames, caused traffic disruption in the local area.

No one was injured during the incident and officers are working to identify the owners of the cow.

He said the animal became “increasingly distressed” as it was taken to safety. The cow was moved to a local park where she was waiting for a veterinarian.

Online users called the force’s actions brutal and “a joke,” adding that the cow could have been captured and removed safely.

Chief Inspector Adam Tatton said: “We know this has caused some distress within the local community this afternoon, and I would like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to identify the owners and ensure the cow is seen as quickly as possible. by a veterinarian

‘Our priority when responding to any incident is first and foremost the safety of the public. I would like to thank the community for their understanding tonight and ask that they stay away from the park while officers are on scene.’

