Horrifying body camera footage shows a bloated 14ft alligator with a 41-year-old mother on its body after she was dragged into a murky canal and killed.

Horrifying body camera footage shows a bloated 14ft alligator with the body of a 41-year-old mother in its stomach.

Sabrina Peckham was eaten by the alligator after being dragged by the beast into a canal in Clearwater.

Peckham was not housed at the time and had been staying at a camp near where the alligator was located and killed.

New images from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show the aftermath of the deadly attack.

The video shows the massive alligator surrounded by police moments after it was shot to death. His stomach is visibly swollen with Peckham inside him.

Police also released images showing the moment the beast was shot dead.

“Look at them, look at them,” a voice is heard shouting before the trigger is pulled with a bang and a splash.

A passer-by raised the alarm in September last year after seeing the reptile with what appeared to be a body in its mouth.

Shortly after, several other local residents saw the gruesome sight as the alligator dragged its prey and some even filmed the scene.

Emergency services, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, managed to pull the alligator from the water before shooting it dead, with officials describing it as “humanely killed” after the horrific attack.

Sabrina Peckham was named as the homeless Florida woman mauled to death and dragged into a canal by a huge alligator in Largo, Clearwater.

Officers taped the animal’s mouth shut and used ropes and chains to remove it from the canal.

Officers taped the animal's mouth shut and used ropes and chains to remove it from the canal, Fox13 reports.

They had to cut into the side of his belly to remove some of Peckham’s remains.

After her mother’s death, Peckham’s daughter came out to deny that her mother had been making fun of the animal.

“My mother was part of the homeless population living in the nearby wooded area,” Breauana Dorris wrote in a Facebook post.

“It is believed she may have been walking to or from her camp near the creek in the dark and the alligator attacked from the water.

‘We hoped to spend many, many more years with her. Unfortunately, God called her home before our hearts were ready.’

"Some details I would like to share is that my mother did not 'mock' the alligator like some say in the media comments," said Breauna Dorris (right), Sabrina Peckham's daughter.

Two months before her untimely death, Peckham was arrested on July 14 for trespassing in a county wetland just a half-mile from where she was mutilated, it reports. WFLA. He was ordered to pay $500 for that incident.

Peckham reportedly ignored warning signs posted around the area and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge on Sept. 8.

It wasn’t the first time she was arrested for trespassing, as she has multiple misdemeanors to her name dating back to 2014, records show. Peckham also had a history of robbery convictions and confrontations with police.

“No matter how you say it, no one deserves to die like this,” his daughter wrote online.

Breauna Dorris said no one deserves to suffer the same gruesome fate as her mother.

‘To my mother: I love you more than I ever expressed, I miss you more than you will ever know, and I pray that you are watching me and your grandchildren.

‘Please protect us. I’m so sorry this happened to you. I pray that you are at peace and that you are no longer struggling or suffering. I prayed that they found Momo and Pop and everyone was watching from above.

It is understood the deadly reptile came from a nearby alligator-infested lake known as Ridgecrest Park.