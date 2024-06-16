Horrible moment: Brute laughs as he refuses to save kangaroo as disturbing act unfolds in front of him

‘Warning: disturbing content’

Horrifying footage captured the moment a man laughed as his two dogs killed a kangaroo after it jumped the fence on his property.

The video, which is too graphic to share, captured the alarming incident at a rural property in Australia.

The footage was streamed live to social media users on TikTok and showed the moment the canines pounced on the helpless animal.

The dogs were seen dragging the kangaroo along the ground while its owner laughed without attempting to intervene.

The images sparked outrage among social media users, while indigenous elders criticized the act, saying it was a clear sign of disrespect.

A woman who watched the live broadcast covered her mouth with her hands and urged the man to stop filming and intervene.

‘Help the kangaroo! What are you doing?’ she said.

The man, who appeared to be wearing a cowboy hat, responded to her concerns by telling her he lives on a rural property.

“We live on a farm bro… shoosh,” he said.

The video also shows a woman lifting the kangaroo by its tail before slamming its head against a wooden surface on the ground.

A dog tried to bite the kangaroo while the woman continued swinging the animal.

‘Is the kangaroo still alive?’ asked a person who was watching the live broadcast.

“No, I don’t think so,” said another.

The woman later carried the kangaroo inside the house before placing the creature on the couch as the joey’s head swung back.

It is understood the video was live-streamed on TikTok for at least 10 minutes. The clip has since been deleted.

One woman, who was watching the livestream, said she was surprised the video was allowed to be shared on social media.

Several social media users (pictured) who watched the live stream were left distraught by the incident.

“It was heartbreaking to watch and I was absolutely stunned at what was happening during those 10 minutes,” she said. yahoo.

“I think everyone who watched couldn’t believe what was happening.”

Dozens of people said it was distressing to see the man stand still and laugh at the heinous act.

“That’s sad… you just destroyed a kangaroo,” one wrote.

The man who filmed the dogs attacking the kangaroo said people were exaggerating the incident.

“Y’all (sic) are blowing it out of proportion, man,” he said.

He claimed that he was indigenous and said that indigenous people often eat kangaroo tails.

However, indigenous elders said the man disrespected the creature by laughing as it was attacked.

“We value our totemic species more,” said one of them.

“Kangaroos are a totemic species of great value.”

He also said there are certain rules that must be followed according to indigenous culture when people hunt and kill kangaroos as a food source.

Kangaroos are an important part of indigenous culture, as they appear in many dream stories and cultural rituals performed in communities.

A TikTok spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia that the account where the video was uploaded was suspended for a week because it violated guidelines.