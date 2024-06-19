Horrible moment: British revelers gasp as performer launches himself from a decorative display of carriages and horses suspended above the crowd at Wayne Lineker’s O Beach Ibiza club.

British tourists partying at Wayne Lineker’s O Beach club in Ibiza were left horrified after one of the performers fell from a decorative display into the shallow pool below.

Dramatic video of last night’s incident shows the moment the dancer climbed a suspended carriage pole before it appeared to break.

The dancer was thrown and landed among the crowd of people gathered below, and witnesses said she fell from a “great height” with force.

The images were shared with MailOnline by a group of Southampton mothers, who said they were “concerned” for the woman’s well-being and were left “shocked”.

The group of friends, who are in their 30s, said they spent 1,000 euros for a day at O ​​Beach, a popular party spot on the White Island, but that what happened was “tainted.”

The female artist could be seen on top of the horse and carriage display (left) before a poll appeared to give way (right) and she fell to the ground.

Onlookers were “horrified” and covered their mouths in horror as the woman fell to the ground (left, below the decorative horse)

The anonymous artist slipped and fell to the ground while tourists gasped in the background.

O Beach Ibiza owner Wayne Lineker at the popular tourist destination

O playa said that the artist was treated by doctors but was not injured and is “fine.”

British mother Kim, who filmed the footage and gave only her first name, said: He was on vacation with friends and filming all the events when the incident occurred.

‘I can’t believe he wasn’t hurt, we were really worried. ‘Everyone was horrified,’ she said.

‘The pole she was swinging from the screen and obviously wasn’t meant to break, but it did.

‘He fell quite hard, the way he landed I thought he had at least broken his leg.

Kim said the dancer had been helped by partygoers at the beach club after falling to the ground.

‘She was taken away by some guys who were in the pool, the first thing we thought was if she landed on someone!’

‘Suddenly everything went silent, everyone looked at each other in horror.

Dramatic video of last night’s incident shows the moment the dancer climbed a pole on the suspended carriage before it appeared to break.

“Then suddenly it was like nothing had happened and everything was back to normal.

‘They released streamers, it was like they were saying ‘we’re not going to let that ruin our night!’ he said, though many were still “worried about the girl.”

‘We asked our waiter if the girl was okay and he didn’t even know what happened. “She said she would check it out and came back and said I think she’s fine,” she said.

“It was an accident, I understand it and I can absolutely believe it was the first time it happened.”

But, he said, the incident put a “negative cast” on the day. “This has affected our holiday, we have been talking about it all day after last night and we are concerned for the woman’s well-being.”

“Someone is definitely in trouble, someone is in charge of making sure that doesn’t happen, the amount of money that place makes (we paid a fortune to be there) should definitely have more health and safety.”

‘Not a good time for Wayne Linker right now!’ he added, referring to the club owner whose brother is former English footballer Gary Lineker.

Party time! Opened in 2012 by Wayne, the beach club has welcomed thousands of revelers, including Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

Wayne was knocked unconscious last week by a thug who beat him on a night out and then received criticism from a local politician.

The O Beach Ibiza club has become a popular spot for visiting VIP celebrities, with pop stars Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi, TV presenter Maya Jama and footballer Jack Grealish among its clientele.

In a statement to MailOnline about last night’s incident, O Beach said: “The show incident that occurred yesterday was the first in our 12 years of operation and the health and safety of our team and clientele is of the utmost importance to us.”

“The artist was immediately treated by doctors, but he did not suffer any injuries and is fine.”