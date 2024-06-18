Hollyoaks actress Daisy Wood-Davis announces she is expecting a second child with husband Luke Jerdy

Hollyoaks star Daisy Wood-Davis has announced she is expecting her second child with husband Luke Jerdy.

The actress, 33, shared her happy news on Instagram on Tuesday with a sweet montage of clips and photos.

Daisy, who played Kim Butterfield until 2018, met Luke, who played Jesse Donovan, while they were working together on the Channel 4 show and welcomed their first child, Asa, in October 2021.

Uploading a photo of her scan, she wrote: “Wait until the end for a big surprise.”

‘Today marks 8 years together and 2 years married (we got married on our anniversary) and what a journey we are on… I really don’t know how I got so lucky.’

He added: “I also want to send a message to all our friends and family who attended our wedding. We love you all so much and we are still blown away by the fact that you came and brought the biggest party to the south of Spain. A new start begins adventure.’

Last month Daisy was “devastated” by the axing of her lead role in Catherine Tyldesley’s musical Bonnie & Clyde and said “we didn’t deserve this”.

The Hollyoaks actress had a starring role, but the show was later canceled “Disappointing ticket sales” and took to Instagram on Thursday to talk about his disappointment.

The theatrical run of Bonnie & Clyde was pulled from theaters on Tuesday after it was decided the show was “no longer financially viable.”

The actress, known for her role as Kim Butterfield, was touring the UK while sharing the lead role of gangster Blanche Barrow with fellow soap star Catherine, 40.

The production, which was scheduled to tour the UK from April to October, would take to the stage at Southend’s Cliffs Pavilion.

Just four hours before the show, they issued a statement revealing that it had been cancelled, leaving fans “gutted” and “disappointed.”

On her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Absolutely devastated.

“This industry deals terrible blows. I’ve had the time of my life the last few weeks.

‘Sending love to the entire Bonnie & Clyde team. “We didn’t deserve this.”

Daisy wrote her message alongside the official announcement about Bonnie & Clyde The Musical being removed from theaters.

The show’s statement said: “Bonnie & Clyde The Musical will conclude its UK and Ireland tour with immediate effect.”

‘We would like to thank the extremely hard-working and infinitely talented cast and company who have entertained thousands of viewers across the country with this production.

“Ticket holders will be contacted at their point of purchase shortly with more information.”