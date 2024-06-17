Holidaymakers face more chaos as the M25 between Heathrow and Gatwick will close again for a full weekend next month, the third closure this year.

Tourists are bracing for more chaos following the announcement that the M25 between Heathrow and Gatwick will close again next month for the third time this year.

Just in time for the start of the summer holidays, families across South East England are facing traffic jams on the roads as National Highways announces exits 10 and 11 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday 12 July until 6pm. am on Monday, July 15.

This means tourists living nearby hoping to escape to enjoy the summer sun from any of London’s main airports will face potentially long detours and delays to their journey as vehicles are diverted onto national roads.

This will be the third of five weekend closures of the motorway, which circles London, as part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10.

The highway closure will allow the construction of a new bridge near the intersection.

Severe congestion on bypass routes was feared before the first two closures in March and May, but many drivers followed advice to avoid the area, avoiding long delays.

National Highways said in a statement: “We are grateful to all the drivers who avoided previous closures and completed their trips in other ways.” We urge you to do the same again.

“If you travel, expect delays and allow plenty of extra time for your trip.”

National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: ‘The previous two closures have gone well and significant progress has been made during both.

‘We urge all drivers to follow the official detour route as this is the best chance of reaching your destination on time.

“Please ignore your satnavs and follow our detour route.”

National Highways is concerned that satnavs could direct some drivers onto minor roads after leaving the M25, creating traffic jams in residential areas.

An empty M25 earlier this year during a closure. Severe congestion on bypass routes was feared before the first two closures in March and May, but many drivers followed advice to avoid the area, avoiding long delays.

The M25. The project, due to be completed in summer 2025, will increase the number of lanes at Junction 10, which is one of the busiest and most dangerous motorway junctions in the UK (file image).

The M25 between junctions 9 and 10 also closed at the beginning of May this year. Instead, drivers faced a 19-mile detour.

Warnings were issued to vehicles that if they deviate from the designated route diversion they could face a £180 ULEZ fine.

The March closure was the first planned daytime closure of the M25 since its opening in 1986.

The project, due to complete in summer 2025, will increase the number of lanes at Junction 10, which is one of the busiest and most dangerous motorways in the UK.

Typically, between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles use the M25 between junctions 9 and 11 in each direction every hour from 10am to 9pm at weekends.

The final two weekend closures as part of the project will take place later this year.