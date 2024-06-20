‘History-changing’ discovery: 3,000-year-old ship containing jugs of wine found 56 miles off Israeli coast by underwater robots shows ancient sailors were bolder than previously thought

An ancient ship containing hundreds of incredibly preserved wine jugs has been found on the floor of the Mediterranean.

The 40-foot ship, found 1 mile deep on the seafloor 56 miles off the coast of Israel, dates back to 3,300 years ago, to the late Bronze Age, experts say.

It is believed to be the oldest ship found in these depths of the Mediterranean, as previous shipwrecks from this era never ventured this far from land.

This suggests that ancient sailors were more capable of navigating the deep sea than historians thought.

The discoverers believe that the ship probably sank due to a storm or after being attacked by pirates.

The ship’s cargo consisted of hundreds of intact amphorae, the ancient form of vessel used as a jar to store wine, oil and fruit.

Jacob Sharvit, head of the marine unit at the Israel Antiquities Authority, called it “a world-class discovery that will change history.”

“The ship appears to have sunk in a crisis, either due to a storm or an attempted piracy attack, a fact well known in the Late Bronze Age,” he said.

The ship remains underwater at least for now, but marine technicians have managed to extract its jugs “with minimal risk of damage to the entire assembly.”

The jugs are amphorae, a style of storage container typical of the ancient world with a large oval body, narrow cylindrical neck and two handles, which were used to transport oil, wine and fruit.

Researchers sifting through artifacts that were discovered in a shipwreck more than a mile deep on the floor of the Mediterranean Sea by London-listed energy company Energean.

The contents were identified as Late Bronze Age storage vessels by the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The late Bronze Age ship remains underwater at least for now, although its contents have been brought ashore.

“The muddy bottom hides a second layer of boats, and it appears that the ship’s wooden beams are also buried in the mud,” Sharvit said.

The fact that the ship was so far out to sea suggests that the ancient sailors’ navigation skills were more advanced than previously thought.

They would have been able to cross the Mediterranean without a “line of sight” to any coast, rather than being forced to stay close to land where they could more easily return home.

“From this geographical point you can only see the horizon around us,” said Sharvit.

“To navigate they probably used celestial bodies, taking sightings and angles of the sun and the positions of the stars.”

Two similar ships from the same era had previously been discovered in the Mediterranean, but only near the coast.

It is the first and oldest ship found in the depths of the eastern Mediterranean, ninety kilometers from the nearest coast.

The “groundbreaking discovery” was made unexpectedly last year by Energean, a London-based natural gas company, during routine explorations of the seafloor using robots, but only now are experts detailing the findings.

“As part of our ongoing activity to discover and extract natural gas from the deep sea, we carry out studies testing different parameters, using an advanced submersible robot to explore the seabed,” said Dr. Karnit Bahartan of Energean.

‘About a year ago, during a survey, we saw the unusual sight of what appeared to be a large pile of jars piled up on the sea floor.

“We are in constant contact with the Israel Antiquities Authority and when we sent them the images it turned out to be a sensational discovery, far beyond what we could imagine.”