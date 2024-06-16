Hiram Kasten dies at 71 after a battle with prostate cancer: the comic actor appeared in Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Saved By the Bell

Comedian Hiram Kasten, who appeared on shows such as Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Saved By the Bell, has died at the age of 71 after a battle with prostate cancer.

An obituary for Kasten was posted Sunday afternoon on his Facebook page, noting that he died in the arms of his wife Diana Kisiel Kastenbaum “just hours after their 38th wedding anniversary.”

Kasten had appeared in a trio of Seinfeld episodes in 1993-1994, playing Michael, a work colleague of Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

The obituary noted that while Kasten “loved show business and lived his dream of being in show business…his most satisfying and important role was that of family man” to his wife and daughter, Millicent Jade. Kastenbaum.

“He loved being a father to his beautiful, brilliant daughter,” the obituary said, as “her many accomplishments in her young life and in her career as an assistant district attorney have made him burst with pride and love.”

Kasten’s other television appearances came on ’90s sitcoms, including Saved By the Bell, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Cybill, Mad About You and Everybody Loves Raymond.

In the early 2000s, she made appearances on shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, My Wife and Kids, and 7th Heaven.