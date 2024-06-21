Hindujas jailed: Members of UK’s richest family sentenced to prison for exploiting their servants

Four members of the UK’s richest family have been sentenced to prison for exploiting their servants.

Indian tycoon Prakash Hinduja and his wife, son and daughter-in-law were also found guilty of providing unauthorized employment to his servants, mostly illiterate Indians, who worked at his luxurious lakeside villa in Geneva.

They were accused of confiscating workers’ passports, paying them in rupees (not Swiss francs), preventing them from leaving the village, and forcing them to work long hours for a pittance in Switzerland, among other things.

Prakash and his wife Kamal received sentences of four and a half years each, while his son Ajay and his wife, Namrata, were sentenced to four years each in a Swiss criminal court on Friday.

The four had also been charged with the more serious charge of human trafficking, but it was later dismissed because staff understood what they were getting into.

Lawyers representing the defendants said they would appeal the verdict.

The four family members were not present at the Geneva court, although a fifth defendant, Najib Ziazi, the family’s business director, was present. He received an 18-month suspended sentence.

It emerged in criminal court last week that the family, which has roots in India, had reached an undisclosed settlement with the plaintiffs.

Geneva prosecutors opened the case for alleged illegal activity including exploitation, human trafficking and violation of Swiss labor laws.

The family took up residence in Switzerland decades ago and other members of the Hinduja family settled in London.

Prakash Hinduja was previously convicted in 2007 on similar, albeit minor, charges, although prosecutors say he still persisted in employing people without proper documentation.

Swiss authorities have already confiscated diamonds, rubies, a platinum necklace and other jewelry and assets from the family in anticipation that they could be used to pay legal fees and possible penalties.

Prosecutors said staff, in jobs such as cooks or domestic helpers, were sometimes forced to work up to 18 hours a day with little or no vacation time and for a salary equivalent to less than a tenth of the comparable amount. . required by Swiss law.

Employees even worked late for receptions and slept in the basement of the villa in the exclusive Cologny neighborhood, sometimes on a mattress on the floor, prosecutors said. They described a “climate of fear” instituted by Kamal Hinduja.

Some employees apparently spoke only Hindi and received their salaries in Indian rupees from banks in their country that they could not access.

A separate tax case brought by Swiss authorities against Prakash Hinduja, who obtained Swiss citizenship in 2000, is pending.

Along with three brothers, he is the leader of an industrial conglomerate in sectors including information technology, media, energy, real estate and healthcare.

Forbes magazine currently estimates the Hinduja family’s net worth at around $20 billion (£15.8 billion).