Hillary Clinton Makes a Joke About Losing the 2016 Election in a Surprise Tony Awards Appearance…But Only Fawning Celebrities Laugh

Hillary Clinton made a joke about her 2016 election loss Sunday night during a surprise appearance at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Clinton emerged to fawning applause and a standing ovation from nearly the entire A-list crowd at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City .

She was there to present a performance of the musical Suffs, a Broadway show about the movement to give women the right to vote, which has the former Secretary of State and First Lady as a producer.

Clinton began her presentation by trying to point out her eight-year electoral failure, which she recently attributed to female voters abandoning her.

“I’ve been on a lot of stages, but this is very special,” Clinton said. “I know a little bit how difficult it is to make change.”

Many of Clinton’s former supporters laughed at the reference to her loss to Donald Trump in 2016.

“I am so proud of this original American musical by Shaina Taub, which has now won two Tony Awards,” she continued.

“And, of course, these are some American originals: the suffragettes who fought so bravely for so long to give the women of our country the right to vote.”

Clinton then implored people to vote in the upcoming 2024 presidential election between Trump and President Joe Biden.

“It’s almost impossible to think about what a challenge this was, but it’s an election year now and we need to remember how important it is to vote, so let’s welcome the company of Suffs!”

Many mocked Clinton’s appearance and the audience that was almost in unison with the former senator.

Ryan Gidursky wrote: “Democrats were saying, ‘How can I do something more embarrassing than Robert DeNiro? Hillary Clinton: ‘Hold my drink.'”

Another user added: ‘Hillary Clinton appears at the Tony Awards to present her election year proposal, earning applause from entitled elites. I hate this woman.

‘Is this really how I found out Hillary Clinton was executive producing a musical about suffragettes called Suffs lmao? “This is a snippet from 30 Rock,” another joked.

Vulture writer E. Alex Jung wrote: “Shout out to anyone who was brave enough not to give a standing ovation for Hillary Clinton.”

However, some at X were excited to see Clinton and praised her fashion sense at the show.

‘Hillary Clinton said: ‘It’s Pride Month and I’m hosting the #TonyAwards.’ I’ll wear a fabulous caftan!’ and well. FOR. HIS.’

The show, which still runs on Broadway, won trophies for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score for Taub.

However, Suffs lost in the Best Musical category, which would have made Clinton a Tony winner.

Clinton previously won an Emmy Award in 2023 and a Grammy Award in 1997. This was her first Tony nomination.

Angelina Jolie was accompanied on stage by her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne as she was the night’s biggest winner at the 77th Tony Awards, as the musical she produced took top honors on the biggest night of Broadway, where Sarah Paulson, Daniel Radcliffe and Jeremy Strong won. big.

Paulson won Best Actress in a Play for Appropriate, Radcliffe took home Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along and Strong triumphed in the Best Actor in a Play category for An Enemy Of La gente. They were all first-time winners.

Actress Angelina, 49, produced The Outsiders alongside one of her six children, and the stage production scooped four, including the top honor of Best Musical at the star-studded event on Sunday night.

Angelina and Vivienne applauded proudly on stage, side by side, as fellow producer Matthew Rego accepted the final gong of the night with an inspiring acceptance speech.

The musical earned a whopping 12 nominations, and Vivienne notably dropped her father Brad Pitt’s last name from her Playbill credit.

The production also won Best Direction of a Musical for Dayna Taymor, Best Sound Design of a Musical for Cody Spencer and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim.