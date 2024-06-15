Hilarious moment: Roy Keane HIDES from German selfie hunters during trip to Berlin shopping center with Ian Wright

Manchester United legend Roy Keane hilariously hid from selfie hunters during a visit to a shopping center in Germany.

Keane and his fellow ITV pundits have arrived in Germany to cover the Euros which began on Friday night.

The 52-year-old was on pundit alongside Ian Wright and Graeme Souness as the hosts thrashed Scotland 5-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Before the match, Keane went sightseeing with Ian Wright, who posted a TikTok showing the Irishman hiding from a fan.

Keane is known for his cold attitude, but he was in the mood for fun when Wright was stopped in a Berlin shopping centre.

Ian Wright posed for a photo with a German drop during a trip to the shopping center with Roy Keane

Keane then hilariously hid behind a pillar and walked away from the fan with a smile on his face.

Keane later returned to his usual form when blasted the Scottish players for “letting the fans down” after their crushing defeat to Germany.

‘Andy Robertson spoke at the end of the game and said they had a game plan. It’s great to have a plan,” he told ITV Sport.

‘He said they weren’t aggressive enough. You have to be aggressive in a soccer game. When you face opponents much stronger than you, being aggressive is part of being a footballer.

‘My God, when you play at this level, you have to hit people. Hit them right, hit them aggressively, do it the right way.

“If you pull away from them like Scotland did tonight… It’s no use talking after the game saying we had a game plan.” It’s rubbish! Andy Robertson… it’s all rubbish coming to light.

“Before the game you knew what was at stake and after the game it’s no use saying ‘we’ll regroup and get angry tomorrow.’ You should be angry for a long time.

“They talked before the game about making history; they are creating history by playing so badly and disappointing their coach and their fans.”