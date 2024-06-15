Hilarious moment: Albanian fans bite into pasta in front of horrified Italian fans during the build-up to the Euro 2024 clash in Dortmund.

Hilarious footage shows Albania fans smashing spaghetti in front of Italian fans ahead of the Euro 2024 clash tonight.

As underdog Albania prepared to take on reigning Euro champions Italy, thousands of fans from both nations have traveled to the West German city to watch their teams’ first matches of the tournament.

In the hours before kick-off, fans were seen taunting and taunting each other on the streets of Dortmund.

In a video shared widely online, both groups can be seen jokingly mocking each other before an Albanian follower decides to desecrate the most sacred Italian food: pasta.

He pulls out a package of raw spaghetti and holds it in both hands ready to tear it in half.

An Italian, dressed in his country’s home jersey, appears to be on the verge of tears as he shakes his finger in disgust at what he knows is about to happen. The same fan kneels and begs him not to destroy the spaghetti.

Undeterred, the fan cuts the pasta in half before tossing it into the air to the applause of his fellow Albanians.

The Italians also join in the cheers and seem unfazed that by breaking the spaghetti he committed a cardinal sin in Italy’s proud culinary tradition.

Away from the hilarious fight videos on other social media, both fans could be seen dancing together in a traditional Albanian line dance, known as the Valley. Which shows that there are no hard feelings between the two Mediterranean nations.

Tomorrow night England will play their first match of the tournament against Serbia. Hundreds of fans were seen in Gelsenkirchen, where they gathered in the breweries of the western German city.

They engaged in numerous rounds of “Eng-er-land, Eng-er-land, Eng-er-land” chants in scenes that will likely be repeated throughout the weekend.

As excitement for the first match built, fans clinked glasses with German drinkers and waved English flags in the air.

The party atmosphere was reflected in the neighboring city of Dusseldorf, where some even mocked several Scottish fans after their country’s 5-1 opening day defeat to hosts Germany last night.

Gareth Southgate’s side will begin their long-awaited summer campaign in Gelsenkirchen tomorrow and around 40,000 English fans are expected to descend on the German city throughout the weekend.