Heroic moment Dr. Oz comes to the rescue, saving a passenger who suffers a medical emergency in the middle of a flight

Footage from the plane captured the moment Dr. Oz intervened to help a passenger suffering a medical emergency mid-flight.

TV doctor and former Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, 64, was seen tending to his traveling companion during his health scare, reports TMZ.

Oz sprang into action Friday about an hour’s flight from New York City to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

This is not the first time Oz has saved members of the public while travelling, as in 2021 he was seen saving someone’s life while using a defibrillator to restart a man’s heart at Newark Airport.

Dr. Oz was seen springing into action aboard a flight from New York City to Cabo San Lucas on Friday, and said he evaluated a man who was fading in and out of consciousness during the trip.

After Friday’s heroics, Oz told TMZ he was headed to a wedding when he heard flight attendants calling across the plane asking if anyone on board was a doctor.

The sick passenger reportedly fell in and out of consciousness during the journey.

Oz said he treated a “healthy, middle-aged man” and “performed the usual triage with physical examination and vital signs.”

“After oxygen, orange juice and time, he recovered and needs a detailed evaluation with his local doctor,” Oz added.

He said the orange juice was in case the passenger passed out due to low blood sugar and explained that “oxygen is the best drug we have ever used.”

Witnesses told the outlet that Oz gave the passenger his phone number in case he needed it after landing, but the doctor said the man seemed fine.

The heroics come three years after Oz shocked witnesses at Newark Airport when he saved the life of a man who collapsed in the baggage claim area.

Oz jumped to pull the man to safety after he reportedly collapsed inside the terminal.

The doctor “brought him back to life in shock as a large crowd watched,” TMZ reported at the time, after a witness said his daughter asked him for help.

In a statement to DailyMail.com at the time of the incident, Oz said he “performed CPR with the assistance of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man’s airway.”

The doctor reported that the man ‘was turning a horrible color and was foaming at the mouth when he started CPR.’

“Fortunately, Newark Airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life,” he said.

“As a doctor and a human being, it is our responsibility to intervene when there is a medical emergency.”