‘Here’s another ‘cheap fake’ video: Trump campaign mocks Biden over footage of him getting into van as White House insists clips are ‘edited’

Donald Trump’s campaign is releasing more videos of President Biden in an effort to mock the White House’s attacks on “cheap fakes,” this time showing him slowly getting into his government van.

The ‘Trump War Room’ Twitter account aware a sarcastic post that said Biden, “barely ambulatory,” was having “difficulty” getting into his vehicle.

Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita then amplified the attack, writing: “Here’s another ‘cheap fake’ video.” Another senior Trump adviser, Jason Miller, went on to ask: “IS IT ABLE TO ASK WHY THE F JOE BIDEN CAN’T EVEN GET INTO A CAR WITHOUT HELP?”

The attacks underscore how a continuing front in the 2024 race will be the promulgation and interpretation of viral video elements that affect the age and mental capacity of candidates.

The videos themselves – and the White House’s attacks on Republicans for promoting them – are fueling the cycle of attention about the age and bearing of the two candidates.

Five months before Election Day, even small clips of Biden briefly stuttering or mumbling words are bouncing around social media platforms.

Trump’s camp is laying the groundwork just eight days before Biden, 81, faces Trump, 78, in the first presidential debate, giving millions of Americans a chance to compare the two numbers.

The latest video doesn’t show Biden falling, or even freezing, or even making a signature mistake: He simply slowly enters his armored SUV after landing in Delaware on a trip to his beach house. A Secret Service agent positions himself to protect the president while he carefully positions himself and speaks with another person in the vehicle.

Biden spent June 16 at his Delaware beach home

“Sorry, I didn’t know that dancing wasn’t a mental health issue,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, defending the president’s non-dancing moments at a Juneteenth celebration at the White House.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continued to call videos of President Biden being carried off stage or frozen during events “cheap fakes.”

Biden often uses the smaller alternative to ‘The Beast’, his armored limousine, when visiting his Rehoboth beach house.

The push from the Trump camp comes after days of scrutiny of videos of Biden “frozen” during public events. Videos that have gone viral include clips of Biden greeting a skydiver after walking away from other world leaders at the G7, and remaining motionless for a few sentences while others enjoyed themselves at a Juneteenth celebration at the White House.

Another clip showed him standing as former President Obama pointed and waved to cheering supporters, then led Biden toward the exits. That event came after Biden took questions for about a half hour from host Jimmy Kimmel.

The White House has criticized conservatives for deliberately amplifying or misinterpreting information, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calling them “cheap fakes.”

‘It’s also very insulting to the people, the viewers who watch it. And that is why we believe that we have to denounce that. We’ve been calling it cheap fakes. That’s something that came directly from the media calling it that, the fact checkers and calling it that. And we’re certainly going to be very, very clear about that as well. And express it from where we are, from where we are,” he said Tuesday on MSNBC.

The White House did not immediately respond to a question about the limo video on Wednesday, a federal holiday that Biden signed into law.

Trump himself has had some stumbles, such as when at a campaign rally over the weekend he demanded that Biden take a cognitive test, only to repeatedly get the name of former White House doctor and Texas Rep. Dr. Ronny Jackson. (Trump called him Ronny Johnson).