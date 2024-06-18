Herbalife tycoon’s youngest lover wins legal battle over his £6.4million fortune: glamorous partner, 58, defeats billionaire’s three brothers at High Court as judge rules she can keep each penny after the death of the 78-year-old man.

The youngest lover of a billionaire health drinks tycoon has beaten his three brothers in a bitter High Court fight over his £6.4million will.

Former divorce lawyer Alan Lorenz made millions after giving up his legal career to sell weight-loss shakes through controversial nutritional supplement group Herbalife.

Lorenz joined the California-based company in 1984 and rose to senior membership, traveling the world as its products spread to more than 90 countries.

He died in 2021 aged 78, leaving his £6.4m fortune to his partner Sheila Caruana, 58, with whom he had signed a civil partnership weeks earlier.

But the will ended up at the center of a court fight in London: his siblings, Robert Lorenz, 80, Anthony Lorenz, 76, and Vanessa Manasseh, 79, claimed a share.

Alan Lorenz left his £6.4million fortune to his partner Sheila Caruana, 58, when he died in 2021.

(From left) Anthony Lorenz, Vanessa Manasseh and Robert Lorenz, Alan Lorenz’s siblings, are pictured outside the High Court in London during their legal battle over his will.

The trio claimed that Ms Caruana had failed to keep a promise she had made to her brother that if he left her his entire estate, she would “do the right thing” by his family by splitting his money with them.

They claimed he had only left her the money because he had an “abhorrence” of paying taxes and that his much younger age made it a tax-efficient way to pass on his fortune.

However, after Caruana’s lawyers argued that courts cannot enforce “moral obligations”, a High Court judge dismissed the case, meaning she gets to keep every penny.

The court heard that Charterhouse-educated Lorenz died a multimillionaire after becoming rich selling health drinks.

Herbalife is a global “direct selling” company, founded in 1980 to sell weight loss shakes, but expanding to produce other nutritional products, which it sells in more than 90 countries.

Alan Lorenz had entered into a civil union with Sheila Caruana weeks before her death

Founded in 1980 in the United States, Herbalife has generated controversy, having been forced to deny claims of having a “pyramid” sales structure.

The company agreed to “fundamentally restructure” its U.S. business and pay $200 million as part of a 2016 settlement of a U.S. Federal Trade Commission case.

Lorenz began his relationship with fellow Herbalife member Ms Caruana around 2012, but, as there was a 23-year age difference between them, he was interested in starting to plan his taxes for his old age.

Although previous wills left a portion to his siblings, in 2020 he made a new will, leaving everything to Mrs Caruana, with whom he then formed a civil partnership so that she would not have to pay inheritance tax.

For Robert Lorenz, who filed the suit against Caruana but was supported by his brothers, attorney Richard Dew said Alan Lorenz had “a history of aggressive tax evasion and, in fact, loathed paying taxes.”

Alan Lorenz made millions after quitting his law career to sell weight loss shakes

The only reason he had left everything to Caruana, while in previous wills he also shared his fortune with his brothers, was to avoid his family having to pay taxes, he said.

There was an agreement that after her death, Caruana would gift money to her siblings and, since she was still relatively young, the donations would be tax-free, he said.

However, after Alan’s death, Caruana failed to fulfill the “obligation” imposed on him as part of a “secret trust”, he claimed.

“Alan had a habit of leaving half of his residual estate to his brothers,” the lawyer told the judge.

‘The reasons for leaving a will solely in favor of Sheila and forming a civil partnership with her were evasion of inheritance tax.

Billionaire Alan Lorenz died after becoming rich selling healthy drinks

‘There was no express intention to eliminate the brothers, but rather there was a plan to look after them and avoid inheritance tax.

“The siblings all believe that their brother intended for them to benefit from his estate and that Sheila had reached an agreement with Alan about what would happen.”

In a statement, Robert said he had spoken to his brother in the months before his death and had been assured he would receive a share of the fortune.

“He said that after the civil union he had left everything to Sheila in case anything happened to him, and that she would give half of the estate to the family so we wouldn’t have to pay inheritance tax,” he said.

‘He told me that Sheila was fully informed about this. She said this meant half to Sheila and half to her family. She told me that she would receive a few million.

Anthony Lorenz, one of Alan Lorenz’s three brothers involved in the Superior Court fight

Mr Lorenz was “close” to all of his siblings, Mr Dew continued, and there was no evidence that he changed his mind and intended to eliminate them, believing Ms Caruana to be “100 per cent honourable”.

“We say it was all going to Sheila and Sheila was supposed to divide it according to the deceased’s wishes,” he said.

‘Alan was sure that Sheila would honor his wishes. He believed that she had given him the assurance that she would do what he wanted her to do.

But for Mrs Caruana, lawyer Penelope Reed KC argued that Robert’s claim had “no prospect of success” as she did not have sufficient evidence of any legally binding agreement between her and her late partner.

“The idea was that the deceased would express his wishes but let Sheila decide the matter,” he told the judge.

Alan Lorenz began his relationship with fellow Herbalife member Sheila Caruana around 2012.

‘There was no discussion about the imposition of a trust, let alone who the beneficiaries should be, the terms of any trust or the property that would be subject to it.

‘It couldn’t be clearer, in our opinion, that his intention was to leave everything to Sheila.

‘She is expected to do everything to obtain the spousal exemption from the inheritance tax, and then it is up to her to make gifts to members of Alan’s family.

‘There is no binding obligation on Sheila.

“The testator made the decision that if he was going to take advantage of the spousal exemption, he would leave everything in Sheila’s hands and trust her to make gifts to his family later.”

The brothers claimed that Alan Lorenz had only left the money to Sheila Caruana because he did not like paying taxes and his much younger age made it a tax-efficient way to pass on his fortune.

Judge Joanna Smith noted: “That is a moral obligation that has not been met, and that is why we are here.”

Mrs Reed responded: “It is not for the court to enforce moral obligations.”

The case first came to court last December when a judge, Master Francesca Kaye, rejected Ms Caruana’s request to dismiss the claim against her.

It returned last week for an appeal by Ms Caruana, and Judge Joanna Smith allowed her challenge and dismissed Robert’s claim.

There was no precise evidence of what assets the alleged secret trust applied to and Master Kaye had not fully taken into account Robert’s “paucity” of evidence, he said.

Herbalife is a “direct sales” company, founded in 1980 to sell weight loss shakes, but expanding to produce other nutritional products, which it sells in more than 90 countries.

Since the December hearing, he had made his claim in documents, but the judge said he had no chance of proving the legal requirements for a secret trust to be established.

“Now I have Robert’s attempt to state his full case, but they simply fail to present a case with any real prospects of success,” he said.

‘It is very clear that the plaintiff’s case on the secret trust does not reveal reasonable grounds for bringing this claim.

‘The onus is on Robert to make a prima facie case for a secret trust and he has failed to do so.

‘In all the circumstances, the appeal is partially upheld and the claim is dismissed.’