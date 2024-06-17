Henry Cavill Asks His Fans For Some Parenting ‘Tips’ Before Becoming A Dad For The First Time In Sweet Father’s Day Post

Henry Cavill asked his fans for some parenting ‘tips’ in a sweet Father’s Day post on Sunday.

The actor, 41, and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, 34, announced they were expecting their first child together in April.

And the Superman star took to Instagram for Father’s Day and asked for some parenting ‘tips’ before becoming a dad for the first time.

Henry lay next to a crib as he wrote, “Oh yeah… and happy Father’s Day, dads.”

‘It turns out that I will soon join your sacred ranks! Any advice?? And don’t worry, there will be no pillows in the crib when the little one arrives, just glue and glue them so he can build Warhammer miniatures. #Father’sDay (sic)’

In April, Henry revealed that he was “very excited” to be expecting his first child with Natalie.

The Man Of Steel star shared the news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in New York City, admitting that he can’t wait to become a father for the first time.

Henry told Access Hollywood: ‘I’m very excited about this. Natalie and I are very excited about this. I’m sure you’ll see a lot more of that.’

After being told he would be a great father, Henry responded, “Thank you.”

The actor previously said about fatherhood in 2017: “If I ever have children, I want to be the father who pursues them,” he said. Men’s Health UK

And if I have children, even now it’s getting pretty late. But I want to be a fit, healthy dad, not limp around and say, ‘Okay, I’m going to take a break.’

Natalie works behind the scenes in the film industry and it is believed the pair met when they crossed paths for work.

Their friendship turned into romance during the COVID-19 pandemic and they have been going strong for almost three years.

The Man Of Steel star shared the news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in New York City in April, admitting that he can’t wait to become a father for the first time.

The couple has officially been together since 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in 2022 (pictured)

The Justice League star made their relationship Instagram official in 2021 with a photo of them playing chess and the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 in 2022.

A source previously told MailOnline: ‘Henry first connected with Natalie years ago, and although a romantic spark wasn’t instantaneous between them, they always kept in touch.

“Despite the strict travel restrictions in place, Natalie flew from the United States to the United Kingdom so she could be with Henry… As a hugely famous actor, Henry is usually very discreet about his personal life and relationships, but he is in love with Natalie …’

Hollywood executive Natalie works in television, but had a brief taste of life in front of the camera as a teenager on the MTV hit My Super Sweet 16.

And MailOnline understands that Natalie’s father Michael is a former nightclub mogul, which led to her appearing in the TV series that later became a global hit.

Now, the New Mexico-turned-California executive loves spending time in the beautiful nature her new home has to offer with her boyfriend Henry and their two dogs.