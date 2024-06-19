Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni, 20, stuns in a colorful bikini while packing on the PDA with boyfriend Aris Rachevsky during a family getaway to Sardinia.

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni wowed in a colorful bikini during a family getaway to Sardinia, Italy.

The rising model, 20, looked incredible as she frolicked on the beach in her skimpy two-piece during a day at the beach with her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky, her mother, 51, and her stepfather Tom Kaulitz, 34.

Leni and her boyfriend put on an affectionate display as they embraced by the water.

As usual, the model was the picture of style with her hair up in a messy bun, her eyes protected by bold sunglasses and a beaded necklace complementing the look.

Her boyfriend was wearing a blue swimsuit, a gold pendant necklace, and a classic iPhone headset dangling from one ear.

The couple sunbathed on the rocks facing the sea, and Aris appeared to be taking some photos of his girlfriend while she sat on the rocks.

Leni is the daughter of catwalk icon Heidi and her ex, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

He has been dating Aris for about three years.

Aris is the son of Los Angeles talent agent Rhea Rachevsky, according to W magazine.

Leni has embarked on a modeling career in recent years. She made her debut in 2020, when she appeared alongside her mother on the cover of German Vogue at the age of 16.

She has since appeared in promotional campaigns for several brands, including Dior Beauty, Fila, and Intimissi, among others.

The mother of the fashion industry personality previously spoke with People and expressed his approval of his son’s career choice.

Heidi told the media outlet that ‘I’m very proud of my daughter and her modeling’ during her chat with the publication.

The media figure spoke about her first modeling job during an interview with Peoplewhere he talked about his introduction to the world of fashion.

They hugged each other as they enjoyed the cool ocean breeze.

Leni looked fashionable as always with her hair in a bun and a pair of sunglasses protecting her eyes.

She took a seat on the rocks facing the sea.

They climbed the rocks

Her boyfriend seemed to be taking several photos of her.

Heidi and her husband Tom Kaulitz were also at the beach.

“I would always go to work with my mom and think, ‘This looks like so much fun. “He looks very happy while working,” she said.

Leni then discussed her modeling debut on the cover of German Vogue with her mother.

‘It was such a good day. I wasn’t nervous at all. She was very excited,’ she recalled.

The social media personality also expressed that she was happy to have her mother with her at the time.

“My mom and I felt completely comfortable with each other and we were dancing all day,” he said.