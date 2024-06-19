Heidi Klum, 51, goes TOPLESS for a day at the beach with her thong-clad model daughter Leni, 20, and husband Tom Kaulitz, 34, on a sizzling vacation in Sardinia.

Heidi Klum looked topless during a hot day on the beach in Sardinia, Italy.

The runway icon enjoyed a beautiful day by the ocean with her husband Tom Kaulitz, 34, and daughter Leni, 20, on Tuesday.

Without her bikini top, Heidi sent temperatures soaring as she sat topless next to her spouse on a couch.

Her daughter rocked a colorful thong bikini while putting on an affectionate display with her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky.

While further undercover, Heidi, who celebrated her 51st birthday earlier this month, donned a semi-sheer mustard yellow robe while hugging her husband.

His daughter Leni wore a colorful thong bikini

The couple looked very much in love as they shared a kiss in their chairs and looked at each other lovingly.

As they walked together on the sand, Tom was wearing both sandals while Heidi gently placed a hand on his shoulder.

The catwalk queen added touches of glamor to her beach look with a gold necklace and studded earrings.

Tom looked beachy chic in a light blue button-down shirt that was partially unbuttoned along with loose pants and a backwards cap.

Meanwhile, Leni also enjoyed sunbathing while lounging on a lounge chair.

Her brown hair was pulled back into a loose bun and she protected her eyes with trendy sunglasses.

The model packed on the PDA with her boyfriend as they approached the water, and at one point climbed while sitting on several rocks facing the sea.

Leni was accompanied by her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky for the beach day.

Heidi has been married to Tokio Hotel rocker Tom since 2019.

Since Heidi is 16 years older than her husband, the couple’s age difference has made headlines before.

“I am 50 years old and not 20 anymore. I am not a young girl who has not yet experienced anything or has no idea about life,” she admitted to Glamor UK last year.

‘Time will not stop for me and Tom will never catch up with me. “I’ll always be 16 years older and I know it,” Heidi continued.

‘I know I’ll look older than him before. Maybe in ten years it will be a problem for me, maybe then he won’t like it,” he mused.

Leni follows in Heidi’s footsteps as a model and in 2020 shared her first magazine cover, Vogue Germany, with her mother.

“In 20 years I will be 70. Normally I make plans for the future, but with my husband I live in the here and now.”

She was previously married to singer Seal from 2004 to 2015 and to stylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002.

The mother-of-four shares Leni with her ex, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, and her sons Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and daughter Lou, 14, with Seal.

She has since signed with IMG Models and worked with GHD, Dior and Intimissimi with Heidi.