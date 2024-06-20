Heatwave to sweep UK next week – Met Office map reveals where temperatures will hit 29C within DAYS – after miserable June wash dampened our spirits

A heatwave is expected to sweep across the UK next week, with temperatures reaching 29C in the coming days.

After a miserable disaster in June that saw the country hit by strong winds and heavy rain, Brits can look forward to some sunshine at the end of this week.

Having faced temperatures 3°C to 5°C below the season average over the past few weeks, temperatures will rise as warm weather traveling across Europe from North Africa reaches these shores.

Warm weather on Thursday saw Royal Ascot punters make the most of the sunshine on day three of the main racing event, with floral summer dresses, vibrant dresses and statement headpieces all on display.

Next week’s forecast will also please the 200,000 music lovers attending Glastonbury next week, with the doors opening for the five-day festival on Wednesday (June 26).

ASCOT: Racegoers on the third day of the racing event enjoyed the warm weather

LONDON: A young woman sunbathing in a sunny Greenwich park

Neil Armstrong is the Met Office’s chief forecaster. He said: “After a brief, less established interlude on Friday and Saturday, good conditions will return on Sunday and next week.” Across much of the UK this will be accompanied by rising temperatures, with many places reaching 20C by the middle of next week.

«It is likely that in some central and southern areas temperatures will approach the values ​​​​necessary for heat wave conditions. Heatwave conditions are due to remain in place for three consecutive days and by the middle of next week some parts of the UK may be reaching heatwave thresholds.

“However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, most of the UK will experience the best conditions and highest temperatures so far this year.”

In the UK, a heatwave is defined as a prolonged period of abnormally high temperatures, relative to the conditions expected at that particular time and place.

If the maximum daily temperature reaches or exceeds this value established by the Meteorological Office for three consecutive days, it is classified as a heat wave.

The colder weather experienced during the spring months was due to cold winds blowing in from the Arctic.

But now conditions are set to change, with forecasters predicting a high chance of warmer, more stable weather this weekend, with southerly winds bringing warm continental air and rising temperatures.

Although there is a chance that some isolated weather stations will record 30C by the middle of next week, nighttime temperatures will be lower, providing some respite for those struggling with the hot conditions.

LONDON: People relaxing in the warm weather in St James’s Park

The warmer weather is likely to see large numbers of people heading to coastal areas of the UK to make the most of the conditions.

For those looking to take a dip in the sea to cool off from the heat, the RNLI has warned about the risk of cold water shock and open water safety.

Samantha Hughes, RNLI national water safety partner, said: “The forecast warm weather will mean we will see more visitors to the coast and we always want people to have fun safely.”

‘Entering water during hot weather can increase the risk of cold water shock due to sudden changes in skin temperature. Enter the water gradually and avoid jumping or diving directly to reduce the risk of cold water shock.

‘If you are thinking of heading to the beach, we recommend visiting one that is supervised and swimming between the red and yellow flags. This is the safest area and is most monitored by lifeguards.

‘If you have problems in the water, float to live. She tilts her head back with her ears submerged and tries to relax and control her breathing. Use your hands to stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.

“In the event of an emergency on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard or ask for the fire brigade if you are near inland waters.”