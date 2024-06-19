Heartbreaking moment, BBC star Nick Owen breaks down in tears live on air as his son’s tribute is read to him as he makes a special TV appearance amid his ongoing battle with prostate cancer.

Veteran BBC presenter Nick Owen collapsed on air while discussing his battle with cancer with colleagues and received a touching message from his son.

Paying tribute to the work that earned the 76-year-old an MBE earlier this year, BBC Midlands Today colleague Ben Godfrey read a selection of messages that brought Owen to tears.

A message from bereavement charity Edward’s Trust said: ‘He has become part of our family. She has always found time to support us in our work. His MBE is well deserved.”

Another message said: ‘I got tested after your illness and at the end of last year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. So far, it seems that early detection has paid off.’

Nick’s own son Tim said “so proud of you dad” as the TV stalwart choked back sobs.

The station was overwhelmed by the tribute.

She shed happy tears during the interview.

The messages included one from his own son.

‘My Tim… oh God bless you. And I want to thank everyone who has been in touch, you know, and supported me so much,” Mr Owen managed to add.

‘And I’m very grateful that people responded to the message first about prostate cancer because it’s such an important thing.

‘People talk about it a lot more now. Not only because of me, but several people have been in the same situation.’

The former TV-am presenter was battling “extensive” and “aggressive” prostate cancer in August and has since been successfully treated.

He previously told the Deadly Silent Podcast: ‘I’ve been through the middle of this. And I realized that the sooner they see you, the better.

‘We had an MRI and there was an indication that something was happening. Then they did a biopsy. And that would tell us that he was really unpleasant and aggressive. And we have to do something quickly.

He has been praised for raising awareness about cancer.

He was rewarded for his work with a recent MBE.

She admits that her first decision was to tell her four adult children, three of them boys, so that they would be aware of the potentially hereditary disease and its warning signs.

‘Telling my children was difficult. I have four children, three are our children, two in their forties and one in their thirties, and it was quite emotional.’

He added: “Also, as far as the boys (Andy, Tim and Chris) are concerned, it’s a warning because it can be hereditary.”

‘I really want my boys to dedicate themselves to the case. I will work on getting them before they are 50, to be honest, to get their PSA tests done. And the message has to be: if you have any signs of concern, ask someone to look at it.’

Owen received his diagnosis just weeks after his former TV-am co-presenter Anne Diamond, 68, revealed she is battling breast cancer and has undergone a mastectomy.

Alongside their stint on TV-am, the couple had their own morning current affairs show on the BBC in the 1990s, Good Morning With Anne And Nick.

Speaking about the debilitating impact the disease has had on his life, he said: “I went to a specialist, I wasn’t too worried because my numbers weren’t that high.”

“But he decided I should have a scan, and then the scan said something strange was going on, and then he sent me for a biopsy, which he did.

‘And the results of that were killer: April 13, a date (that) will forever be etched in my mind.