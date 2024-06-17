Heart-stopping video reveals how the race marshal narrowly avoided death after the car lost control on the track and came flying towards him, before crashing into a concrete barrier.

Do you know who the marshal is? If so, please email frankie.elliott@mailonline.co.uk

A race marshal narrowly avoided death after a car flew into him and crashed into a concrete barrier after losing control on the road.

The lucky man did not seem fazed when the high-speed vehicle left the ground and crashed into a metal fence he was behind.

The impact caused the structure, which had a concrete support, to tip over and break the car into several pieces, while the main body of the engine brushed past the marshal’s head and finally returned to the ground.

Neither the driver nor the marshal were injured in the accident which reportedly took place at the BARC MotoFest event in Coventry.

Footage recorded by one of the spectators shows the vehicle zigzagging through the circuit’s chicanes during one of the races of the event and crashing into the final barricade on that stretch of the track.

This initial impact is heard with a loud bang and diverts the driver from his course while his engine travels towards a second barrier located on the side of the track.

After colliding with the second barrier, the vehicle that was traveling at high speed rises from the ground and crashes into the metal fence behind which the marshal was standing.

The disabled car finally stops after hitting the third and final obstacle.

Apart from ducking slightly to avoid the car coming towards him, the marshal barely moves but appears unharmed by the incident.

The MotoFest event, celebrating Coventry’s motorsport heritage, took place between May 31 and June 2, but images of this crash did not appear on social media until Saturday (June 15).

The nine-second clip has already been viewed more than 3 million times, and users were shocked by how lucky the quarterback was to emerge unscathed after the ordeal.

‘I absolutely cannot stop watching this. “Crazy,” one person commented.

Another said: “Either he needs a lottery ticket or he’s just used up all the luck in four lives.”

‘Wow! He just lost all his cat lives right there,” said a fourth.

MailOnline has contacted West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS Foundation Trust for comment.