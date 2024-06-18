Heart-stopping moment: a CHAIR is thrown from a New York skyscraper along with other belongings

Video footage captured the shocking moment chairs and other objects were thrown from the top of a Manhattan high-rise building in broad daylight.

The heart attack incident reportedly occurred at East 46th Street and 5th Avenue in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday.

In a now viral clip, an anonymous individual was seen throwing large patio furniture from the roof of a skyscraper.

Witnesses captured the maniac on camera as he threw a wooden chair over the edge, before it crashed onto the scaffolding below as pedestrians scrambled to safety.

Following the chair, the individual continued to throw what appeared to be wooden boards and what appeared to be a piece of concrete.

The objects were seen floating in the sky, carried by the wind.

The viral video, posted by Conor Strong via Storyful, circulated on social media and left viewers in disbelief at the unhinged behavior they witnessed.

‘Bring back mental institutions. It’s everywhere. Every day,’ commented a user on X.

‘My ex did things like this during a mood swing. Once because I bought new shoes but I didn’t come home with anything for her. “Most of my stuff disappeared quickly,” another viewer wrote in an ambiguous comment.

Many viewers expressed concern for New Yorkers below, with one writing: ‘Was he arrested? That could kill someone below.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is currently investigating the incident and seeking to identify the individual responsible for the reckless behavior.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)More than 50,000 people are affected by falling debris in New York City each year.

This includes not only construction workers, but also ordinary people who are hit while standing or walking down the street.