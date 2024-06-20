Health experts reveal one of the BEST things you can do to finally banish back pain – and it’s totally free

Health experts have revealed one of the best things you can do to banish back pain… and it’s totally free.

Around 800 million people worldwide suffer from low back pain and seven in 10 who recover from an episode have flare-ups within a year.

Currently, management and prevention of back pain involves a combination of exercise, therapy, and, in some cases, surgery.

However, researchers said some forms of exercise are not accessible or affordable and often need supervision.

But now scientists say this method could be a cheap and easy way to prevent recurring back pain, after trials showed patients who followed it had fewer attacks.

Experts found that people who walked five times a week for an average of 30 minutes each day and received training from a physical therapist remained pain-free for almost twice as long compared to those who received no treatment.

Taking regular measures also improved patients’ quality of life, and the amount of time they had to take off work was cut by almost half, the researchers said.

They said the findings, published in the journal Lancet, show that walking could have a “profound impact” on a condition that affects eight in 10 people in the UK and is the leading cause of disability worldwide.

Walking is a simple, widely accessible, and low-cost exercise that almost anyone can do, regardless of geographic location, age, or socioeconomic status. Professor Mark Hancock, Macquarie University

Mark Hancock, professor of physiotherapy at Macquarie University in Australia, said: “Walking is a simple, low-cost and widely accessible exercise that almost anyone can do, regardless of geographic location, age or socioeconomic status.”

Scientists followed more than 700 adults who had recently recovered from an episode of low back pain for up to three years.

Half of them were randomly assigned a personalized walking program and educational sessions from a physiotherapist, while the rest were assigned to a control group that was not given any specific intervention but could seek treatment if symptoms reappeared. .

Professor Hancock said: “The intervention group had fewer cases of activity-limiting pain compared to the control group, and a longer average period before they suffered a recurrence, with a median of 208 days compared to 112. days”.

He added: “We don’t know exactly why walking is so good for preventing back pain, but it likely includes a combination of gentle oscillating movements, loading and strengthening spinal structures and muscles, relaxation and stress relief, and release endorphins to “feel good.”

Walking has enormous benefits for people with low back pain, study finds (file image)

“And of course, we also know that walking carries many other health benefits, including cardiovascular health, bone density, healthy weight, and better mental health.”

Dr Natasha Pocovi, a researcher at Macquarie University, said: “Walking not only improved people’s quality of life, it reduced their need to seek healthcare and time off work by around half.”

“Our study has shown that this effective and accessible means of exercise has the potential to be successfully implemented on a much larger scale than other forms of exercise.”

Commenting on the study, Professor Kamila Hawthorne, President of the Royal College of GPs, said: “Back pain affects millions of patients and can have a serious impact on their quality of life, in some cases to the extent that “It’s hard for them to carry out their lives.” daily tasks without pain.

‘As such, we always welcome research into a condition that can be so debilitating, and it is important that this is taken into account as clinical guidelines are developed and updated.

‘This study supports what we already know: that walking, even in small amounts, can be helpful for back pain.

‘We also know that it can have other benefits, for example for people’s mental health and wellbeing, which are often affected by those living with pain.

“As such, GPs will encourage patients with back pain to undertake moderate exercise, where appropriate and in accordance with clinical guidelines, but we know that for some patients this will not be possible or will be very difficult.”

Dr Athalie Redwood-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Physical Activity and Health in the Department of Sports Science at Nottingham Trent University, said: “Walking helps relieve mechanical back pain by improving muscle strength, flexibility and circulation, which are crucial for spinal health.

“This finding has the potential to transform preventive care, offering a scalable solution that could benefit millions.”