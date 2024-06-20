‘He needs to do much better’: Gary Lineker claims Gareth Southgate should demand more from Harry Kane as England captain endures another frustrating match despite scoring against Denmark

Gary Lineker has claimed Gareth Southgate needs to demand more from Harry Kane and claimed the England captain needs to “do much better”.

Although Kane found the net in England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark, the striker had a tough time as he didn’t see much of the ball.

That was also the case in England’s 1-0 win over Serbia in their opening group match, and Lineker believes Kane should do more to create space for himself.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Lineker said: “As a striker you have two jobs: score goals, something Harry Kane has done well throughout his career, and make space. He needs his manager to come to him and ask for a bit more. ” I would have expected if he had given that kind of performance.

“Against three defenders he has to stretch the play, run in one direction and then come up short so he doesn’t have to go too far to receive it.” “He needs to leave more space for the midfielders behind him to create opportunities.”

‘Honestly, Harry Kane needs to do a lot better. His movement was minimal. He didn’t seem to want to fall behind and he doesn’t do that often, but even when he falls short, he falls short very lethargic, he falls short and that’s not going to help.’

Kane ended up being substituted in the 70th minute, being replaced by Ollie Watkins.

Although Kane has an overall record of 64 goals in 93 appearances for England, his performances at Euro 2024 have left much to be desired.

Kane opened the scoring for England in the 18th minute after good work from Kyle Walker.

England manager Southgate will have to consider how to get the best out of Kane

However, Denmark managed to equalize when Morten Hjulmand equalized in the 34th minute with a stunning goal.

It will be interesting to see if Southgate will try to alter his formation slightly in England’s final group game against Slovenia to get the best out of Kane.