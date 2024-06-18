Hayley Palmer, 42, ‘attacks’ her ex Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, 58, as she puts on a daring silver dress for a glamorous night out, after claiming he dumped her in a three-minute phone call .

Hayley Palmer apparently took a swipe at her ex Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett following their glamorous night out at the Sister Act: The Musical gala in London on Monday night.

The TV host, 42, and The Chase star, 58, announced their split in May, just days after their first anniversary, and she later claimed she was left heartbroken after being dumped on a phone call of three minutes.

Shaking off her troubles, Hayley looked sensational as she hit the Dominion Theater red carpet in a daring sequin dress that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Flaunting her long, toned legs, she accessorized with a hot pink clutch and matching heels, while her blonde locks were styled in loose curls.

Hayley later shared a photo of herself from the event on her Instagram Stories and appeared to dig into her former flame writing: “It felt so good to get dressed up last night.”

‘Do things that make me feel good! I love a musical! There’s nothing better than a little Sister Act.’

Hayley claimed Mark “lives up to his nickname” after “taking her by surprise” by brutally breaking up with her over the phone.

She also revealed that Mark ended their year-long romance because he didn’t want to divorce his ex-wife Katie.

speaking to SunHayley explained: ‘He’s really lived up to his name. The Beast has been a beast.

“It has been a complete shock. I thought we were really happy.

‘I am heartbroken and heartbroken. His behavior has been brutal.

Hayley added that she was disappointed that Mark didn’t talk about his relationship problems face to face and has now blocked him so he can no longer contact her.

MailOnline has contacted Mark’s representatives for comment.

Quizzer Mark is best known as The Beast on the iTV game show The Chase.

Sky Entertainment reporter Mark and Hayley celebrated their one-year anniversary on social media in May, but she later claimed there was too much of an age gap between them.

Confirming the news of their breakup on Instagram, Hayley wrote: “I’m sorry to announce that Mark and I have gone our separate ways. We’ve had the best year together and I really wish him all the best for the future.”

The couple had been dating since early 2023, and Mark previously admitted he was a “very, very lucky man” to be with her.

Sources claimed the star courted the TV presenter on a series of dates after being “friends for some time”, following his split from wife Katie in 2020.

Mark, known as The Beast in The Chase, and Hayley spoke about their first anniversary during an appearance on Loose Women.

The couple, who met through their work, said the fact they didn’t see each other too often meant they felt their bond was stronger.

He said: “Because we live quite far apart (I live in Sheffield, Rotherham, she’s a Chelsea girl), we tend to look at our diaries and see if we can sync up together.”

“The good news is that we see each other every few weeks, but we make the most of it when we’re together to get the best of both worlds.”

Hayley added: “The good news is we see each other every few weeks but we make the most of when we are together to get the best of both worlds.”

“We don’t see each other and then I say, ‘Actually, we really want to get together…”‘

Hayley playfully nudged Mark before finishing: ‘…And not sharing our chips!’ And the audience laughed out loud.