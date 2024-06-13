Harry Redknapp on missing out on the England job in 2012, the advice he would give Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024 and what he REALLY thought of Harry Kane as a youngster at Tottenham.

In another world, Harry Redknapp could pick up the phone with Gareth Southgate this week and pass on some advice and encouragement from a former England boss to a current one.

But, despite a decorated managerial career spanning 34 years, one thing Redknapp never achieved was leading his country.

The former Tottenham, QPR and Portsmouth manager was the heavy favorite for the job in 2012 after Fabio Capello left the team in protest at the FA’s decision to strip John Terry of the England captaincy.

Although he subsequently led Spurs to a fourth-place finish, Redknapp missed out on the Three Lions job, with then-West Brom boss Roy Hodgson given the nod.

“I would love to have managed England,” Redknapp, 77, tells Mail Sport exclusively. ‘Everyone would want to manage their country.

“I’m English, and I’m a proud Englishman, and that’s why I’m pleased to see an Englishman running the country.”

Despite Redknapp’s slight regrets, his experience in English football, along with stints in the United States and Asia, gives him a unique perspective on what it takes to succeed as a manager.

But what advice would you give Southgate ahead of Euro 2024 if the pair had that phone call?

“I would be very positive with this team,” he says. “No team has as good a group of players as ours. Let’s go out and take it to other teams, play great attacking football and go win it.

‘If we go and attack, I don’t see how anyone could live with us and I don’t see too many dangers.

“I think Germany will be fine, they are at home. Portugal looks decent and has good players.

“But we have the best centre-forward in the world, we have (Jude) Bellingham, and there won’t be many better players in the world than him.”

“Although he’s just a kid, (Phil) Foden was probably the best player in the Premier League this year and he’s incredibly talented.

“They are a good team who should really win a trophy and it would be a huge disappointment if we don’t.”

Southgate is about to play his fourth tournament in charge of the Three Lions, but the England manager remains as polarized as ever.

Having won 58 of 95 matches and taken England to the latter stages of tournaments, he is considered by some to be the savior of football in this country and a coach who has helped the national team reconnect with its fans.

But for others, the former defender is a negative coach who has performed poorly with the talent at his disposal.

For Redknapp, it’s somewhere in between. “I think Gareth has done a good job,” he says.

“But they’ve had fantastic players, let’s be honest.” It has been an incredible time to be England manager.

“We are not producing many players in England now, but what we have done is produce a small group of real quality.

“They are very special and it is time for us to win a tournament.”

Although Redknapp’s last official managerial role at Birmingham City ended in 2017, his fingerprints are all over the England squad.

At Tottenham, he signed 19-year-old Kyle Walker from Sheffield United, while he gave a young striker called Harry Kane his debut for Spurs in 2011.

“Walker had it all,” adds Redknapp. ‘He just had this incredible pace and power.

“He could play in the center or on the right side, and even on the right side of a three-pointer.” He is just a complete footballer and a great defender.

“He’s also grown and matured into a leader at Man City, so he’s done incredible and I’m really pleased for him.”

However, it wasn’t always so clear for Kane, who made his debut for Spurs in a Europa League qualifier against Hearts in August 2011.

“I’d be lying if I sat here and said I always thought Harry would be the best centre-forward in the world,” adds Redknapp.

“I thought he was going to be a player, but I was recently with a Norwich fan and he told me that Kane barely came off the bench when he was on loan.

“He went to Leicester and barely played one game. But he loved it, he had a great attitude and he worked, he trained, he practiced and he became a great player.

‘Harry is a complete centre-forward. He can shoot, head, pass, finish, he works very hard.

‘It just has it all. He is just a top-notch player and a great guy.”

