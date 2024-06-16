‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook arrives in Germany for the Euros after running 352 miles to support England and predicts the Three Lions’ victory over Serbia

Britain’s ‘toughest old man’ Russ Cook has arrived in Germany for the Euros after running 352 miles to support England and predicts the Three Lions will beat Serbia.

The 27-year-old completed his mammoth run across Africa just over two months ago, but decided to race to all of England’s matches during the Euros and set off for Gelsenkirchen from Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

In a video posted on

‘My legs are really cooked. I can’t lie, I feel pretty bad, you know? But I think we’ll have one of those 2.8% beers tomorrow. I will be right.

“I’m going to keep going because I still have a long way to go. But the first match tomorrow, England-Serbia, I support.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Cook announced that he had finally arrived in Germany.

His route to Gelsenkirchen saw him run 352 miles (split on either side of a ferry from Essex to Holland) before England’s opener against Serbia on Sunday.

Day 5 of racing for all of England’s matches in the Euro Cup. He arrived in Germany. The legs are toast. Excited for tomorrow’s first game💪 pic.twitter.com/G8BuiYqpWI – Russ Cook (@hardestgeezer) June 15, 2024

‘I’m going to stick my neck out and say 3 – 0 England. I’m going to say Harry Kane gets involved with a goal, Jude Bellingham and I’m going to be John Stones. Come on, Three Lions on the shirt, guys, we’re going to do it.’

Now in Gelsenkirchen for England’s first match today, Cook will follow the team as far as they go, always on foot, starting with trips to Frankfurt and then Cologne to complete the group stage.

Gareth Southgate’s side are among the favorites for the tournament, so Cook will be hoping to go even further in the coming weeks.

The first route to western Germany for the match against Serbia is 552 kilometers.

Cook donned a retro England jersey as he finished his year-long trip from Cape Town to Tunisia in early April.

Cook, who completed a 10,000-mile journey from Cape Town to Tunisia in April, said: “I’m excited to get back on the road.”

“It’s going to be a race against time, but I’m determined to support Gareth and the boys.

“If people see me on the road, don’t hesitate to say hello or even run next to me for a while.”

He also ran the London Marathon within weeks of running the 10,000 mile journey from Cape Town to Tunisia.

He finished the April 21 event in just under four and a half hours for The Running Charity, who he is also supporting in their return to the track less than two months later.

Cook is also sponsored in this venture by Sports Direct and retro t-shirt brand Score Draw, donating his sponsorship to the charity, which supports young people who are homeless or have complex needs.

Along the way, he will record regular video updates to keep the public up to date with his progress via social media.