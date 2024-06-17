‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook arrives for England’s Euro 2024 victory over Serbia in Germany after running 352 miles from Wembley to Gelsenkirchen

Charity fundraiser Russ Cook arrived at England’s first match of Euro 2024 after running from Wembley to the stadium in Germany.

The 27-year-old, known as Hardest Geezer, left Wembley Stadium on June 11 in a bid to reach the western German city of Gelsenkirchen in time to watch the England men’s soccer team in their first match against Serbia.

Cook updated his followers on social media on Sunday, showing him running the final legs of his trip to Germany and celebrating England’s 1-0 victory inside the Arena AufSchalke.

The charity activist filmed himself running with 10 kilometers to go and told the camera: “Collars are up, business mode is on.” Come on, come on England.

Russ Cook, known as Hardest Geezer, ran more than 350 miles from Wembley Stadium to Gelsenkirchen to watch England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

His route to Gelsenkirchen saw him run 352 miles (split on either side of a ferry from Essex to Holland) before England’s opener against Serbia on Sunday.

He is then shown singing Sweet Caroline as the crowd in the stadium celebrates England’s victory, saying: “One-nil victory assured, back on the road in the morning.” Up guys, let’s go.

After arriving in Germany, Cook will race from city to city to follow coach Gareth Southgate and the England team throughout the tournament, leaving on Monday for Frankfurt, where England will play Denmark on Thursday.

Cook, who completed a mammoth African journey from Cape Town to Tunisia in April, previously said: “Obviously England are playing in the Euros, I want to support the lads.”

“This could be our year, I think we will go all the way,” he said.

“I believe in Southgate, I trust the boys, I’m looking forward to seeing how it all develops.”

Cook said his goal will be to run between 60 and 80 kilometers each day to cover the distances and, like his running challenge across Africa, he will invite those watching to join him along the way.

“Maybe we’ll have some running around, joining in for ones and twos between games,” he said.

“It’ll be wicked, I really want to go out.”

Cook has been sponsored in his business by Sports Direct and retro t-shirt brand Score Draw, donating his sponsorship to The Running Charity, which supports young people who are homeless or have complex needs.

He said: “It’s nice to be able to do these things that have a positive impact and are more than just running around.”

Along the way, he will record regular video updates to keep the public up to date with his progress via social media.

Cook said his Project Africa fundraising page is still active and those who want to donate to their cause can do so there.

Russ Cook crossed 16 countries while running the equivalent of 385 marathons a day and claimed to be the first person to run the length of the African continent.

Cook, 27, (pictured) celebrated by completing his 10,100 miles from Cape Agulhas in South Africa to Ras Angela, Tunisia, in 352 days.