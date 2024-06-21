‘Happy birthday dad, we all love you very much!’ Kate shares a hilarious new snap of William jumping for joy with George, Louis and Charlotte as she leads the tributes.

A new image of the Prince of Wales has been released to mark his 42nd birthday today.

The fun portrait shows the heir to the throne leaping into the air alongside his three children as they jump. “Happy birthday dad, we all love you so much!” says the caption, signed by his wife, Kate Middleton.

On the other hand, the Royal Family’s social networks also wished the heir to the throne a happy birthday with a sweet snapshot.

It shows a young William in an adorable black and white photo with his father, King Charles III, to celebrate his eldest son turning 42.

The caption reads: “We wish the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!”

However, the festivities come the day after watching England’s disappointing Euro 2024 draw against Denmark.

FA President William was pictured alongside King Frederick of Denmark as the two teams met in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Three Lions drawing 1-1 in their second match of the tournament.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy also followed with a heartfelt post, praising his “important stint with the Royal Navy as part of his military training, completing a two-month attachment in 2008.”

“His diverse background has been a testament to his commitment to serving his country,” he added.

The heir to the throne has faced a challenging 12 months with both his wife, the Princess of Wales, and his father, the King, diagnosed with cancer.

His birthday came amid speculation that the future king supports his father’s simplified approach to the monarchy and that William may not want his youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to work as royals.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden wrote that a friend of the prince told him: “When the senior members of the family retire, His Royal Highness will not invite anyone else to become royals.”

“It remains to be seen whether he will even want his two youngest children to work as royals.”

Prince George, ten, is a future king, but third in line, Charlotte, nine, and fourth in line, Louis, six, are spares for the heir and therefore not He is expected to never reign as monarch.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy also shared a snapshot of the Prince, with a birthday greeting

William was seen with his mother-in-law Carole Middleton (pictured) this week on a day out at Royal Ascot, where he boarded a carriage with Queen Camilla for the traditional procession along the field.

Pictured: William presents a prize to winning trainer Aidan O’Brien after the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on the second day of Royal Ascot 2024.

Kate briefly returned to the public spotlight at Trooping the Color last weekend with William and their three children.

But in a personal message to the nation, the princess revealed that, although she is making good progress, she is “not out of the woods yet.”

Kate said she has good and bad days and is facing a few more months of chemotherapy treatment.

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born second in line to the throne at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982.

He weighed 7lb 1 1/2oz and was the firstborn of the then Prince and Princess of Wales.

At just nine months old, she accompanied her parents on a six-week official visit to Australia and New Zealand, breaking with the tradition of leaving royal babies at home in the care of nannies.

His mother Diana, who separated from the then Prince of Wales in 1992, died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

William was just 15 and his brother Prince Harry was 12, and the children walked behind the princess’s coffin during a funeral procession through London.

The prince met Kate Middleton at St Andrews University in Fife, and the couple married at Westminster Abbey in 2011 after dating for more than eight years.

They welcomed their first child, George, in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and then Louis in 2018.

After the late Queen’s death in 2022, the King announced in his historic first speech that he had named William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born second in line to the throne at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982. Pictured with his mother and brother Harry in 1989.

Since his last birthday, William launched Homewards, his five-year campaign to end homelessness in six locations across the UK. In the baby photo, with his mother.

William has a long-standing rift with his brother, the Duke of Sussex, and there are no signs of reconciliation yet.

The fallout originated before Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, and worsened after accusations Harry publicly made against his brother in his double reveal: his Netflix documentary and his memoir Spare.

When their joint friend the Duke of Westminster married at Chester Cathedral earlier this month, William acted as usher, but Harry mutually agreed with the groom that he would not attend.

Its other key aims include raising mental health awareness and the Earthshot Prize, its £50m environmental competition to find solutions to help the planet.