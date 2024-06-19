Happy 25th Anniversary Prince Edward and Sophie! The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh married in a modest (by royal standards) ceremony in Windsor in 1999, but are now at the heart of a “slimmed down” monarchy.

Today, as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie and Edward are trusted members of King Charles’ “slimmed down” royal family.

The couple showed off their popularity over the weekend when they did their bit amid the pomp and majesty of Trooping the Colour.

But 25 years ago today, Edward, the late queen’s youngest son, married the then Sophie Rhys-Jones in a relatively modest ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

It took almost six years for the royal to propose to the former public relations adviser, whom she met at a tennis match in 1993.

When the couple’s engagement was announced in January 1999, Edward told reporters: ‘It’s impossible to understand why it’s taken me so long, but I don’t think it would have been right before, and I don’t think she would have said Yes.’

She also emphasized that their wedding would be informal and not treated as a state occasion.

Edward, now 60, commissioned jewelers Garrard, who also designed Princess Diana’s engagement ring, to create a spectacular sparkler.

It featured a two-carat oval diamond set in white gold and flanked by two heart-shaped diamonds.

Prince Edward holds the hand of his bride Sophie on their wedding day inside St George’s Chapel in Windsor, 25 years ago today.

On her big day, Sophie, now 59, traveled to St George’s Chapel with her father, Christopher Rhys-Jones, in a Rolls-Royce.

The car had originally been presented to the Queen on her silver wedding anniversary in 1978.

Sophie radiated elegance in a custom-made ensemble, consisting of a coat and evening dress designed by Samantha Keswick (née Shaw).

Her full-length ivory coat dress featured a deep V-neckline, long sleeves, and intricate beading around the neck, sleeves, and train.

Hidden beneath was a silk corset dress, adorned with a staggering 325,000 cut glass beads and pearls.

The designer, who created the ensemble in four months, made sure the dress’s fabrics matched the stonework of St. George’s Chapel perfectly, and even made secret visits to the site to coordinate the colors.

Sophie Rhys-Jones smiles widely as Prince Edward kisses her on the cheek during the announcement of their engagement in January 1999.

Edward surprised Sophie with a stunning ring, featuring a two-carat oval diamond set in white gold and flanked by two heart-shaped diamonds.

The bride carried a cascading bouquet of ivory roses and white lilies.

Samantha Keswick, who created the bride’s outfit in four months, was present throughout the day.

Sophie attends the wedding of her costume designer, Samantha Keswick, in May 1999.

Before her wedding day, Sophie appeared to drop subtle hints about her bridal look when she attended Samantha Shaw and David Keswick’s nuptials in May 1999.

Sophie wore a lilac dress coat and matching sheath dress, both designed by Shaw.

For her wedding day, Sophie completed her look with the Anthemion tiara, her first piece from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection.

Complementing this majestic accessory was pearl jewelry personally designed by her new husband, who commissioned Asprey and Garrard to make the pieces.

In return, Sophie had given Edward an 18-karat gold pocket watch, which was attached to his John Ken vest.

The bride carried a cascading bouquet of ivory roses and white lilies as she made her grand entrance, accompanied by a fanfare from the Royal Marines band.

Despite the modest guest list of 500 people, around 200 million viewers tuned in to the event on television.

But unlike the extravagant weddings of Eduardo’s brothers, there were no state ceremonies or military involvement, as requested by the couple.

Prince Edward arrives at St George’s Chapel with his brothers, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

The newlyweds join members of the Royal Family on the steps of St George’s Chapel.

The late Queen Elizabeth wore an embroidered lilac dress and matching feather headdress, even though the couple had advised guests not to wear hats.

The ceremony was very much a family occasion, with Edward’s brothers Prince Charles and Prince Andrew as his supporters.

Following tradition, the wedding rings were made from Welsh gold from the Prince Edward mine in Gwynedd. This custom dates back to 1923.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds traveled by horse-drawn carriage to the reception at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle, where they enjoyed a buffet-style dinner with their guests.

A variety of music was provided by the Scottish National Youth Orchestra, the London Mozart Players and the Royal Marines Band.

Linda Fripp shows off the ten-foot-tall fondant cake that took her more than 515 hours to make

Sophie and Edward hired Linda Fripp to create their 10-foot-tall fondant cake.

The chocolate-flavored design, painstakingly crafted over 515 hours, featured seven tiers adorned with frozen fruits and flowers. It was topped with miniature tennis rackets, referencing the couple’s first meeting.

Among Queen Elizabeth’s children, Edward is the only one who has not remarried.

He and Sophie have daughter Lady Louise, 20, and son James, 16, who succeeded his father as Earl of Wessex.

James has a lower profile than his sister, as evidenced by his absence from Trooping the Color over the weekend.