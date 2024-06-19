Half of Premier League trophy ‘was STOLEN’ as two parts of iconic £250,000 title were ‘stolen by thieves at promotional event in Belgium’

Half of the Premier League trophy worth £250,000 was stolen by thieves in Belgium at an event two years ago and had to be replaced, according to reports.

The English first-class silver medal is one of the most recognizable trophies in the world of sport and, as such, has considerable and attractive value.

Such was its global popularity that parts of the Premier League trophy were stolen when the award was on tour in Europe, it was revealed Sun.

Manchester City have lifted the Premier League title on the last four consecutive occasions, breaking the record previously set by rival Man United at the end of the most recent campaign after winning the league on the final day of the season.

It was one of Pep Guardiola’s six Premier League titles to be stolen while the trophy was on display in Belgium, as a suitcase containing part of it was illegally stolen.

Half of the Premier League trophy worth £250,000 was allegedly stolen by thieves in Belgium at an event two years ago.

Manchester City have lifted the Premier League title on the last four consecutive occasions.

The silver base and gold crown of the trophy were secured in a bag separate from the main body and it was this that the thieves took.

Only two titles are created each season, one goes to the winners of that year’s competition and the other stays with the Premier League body and is promoted around the world.

Both unique individual pieces are insured for £250,000 in case something like this happens, but this is the first time the prize has been stolen from a major English football club.

It is assumed that the thieves who became the new owners of the exclusive jewel did not realize what they were stealing at their opportunistic moment.

The hope of ever finding the missing piece remains slim and one result is that it has already melted and moved on.

One of Pep Guardiola’s six Premier League titles was stolen while the trophy was on display in Belgium.

The Premier League trophy is made by luxury jewelers Asprey London, and the missing base features a “green malachite semi-precious gemstone” and weighs 15.9kg.

The Premier League trophy is made by luxury jewelers Asprey London, and the missing base features a “green malachite semi-precious gemstone” and weighs 15.9kg.

The rest of the trophy, including the crown, is made of what Asprey describes as “the highest quality sterling silver and silver gilt.”

The company had to make identical parts for the missing original part of the title and they were fitted seamlessly onto the trophy before being handed over to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Premier League announced its fixtures for the 2024/25 season which City will begin when they play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 18.