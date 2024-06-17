Guessing game over which real-life star ITV’s cancel culture comedy starring Hugh Bonneville is after Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat refuses to reveal who he is.

A guessing game began today over which real-life star inspired a new ITV cancel culture comedy after its writer Steven Moffat refused to reveal her identity.

Douglas is Canceled tells the story of a “national treasure” news anchor who is forced to fight to save his career after being accused in X of making a sexist joke at a wedding.

While the main character, Douglas Bellowe (played by Hugh Bonneville), is fictional, Moffat said his idea for the series came from a story about “a person I won’t divulge.”

The four-part series delves into Bellowe’s relationship with Madeline Crow, his younger, more dynamic colleague played by Karen Gillan, and how it changes after news of his alleged wrongdoing first emerges.

Referring to the real-life character who inspired the comedy-drama, Moffatt said the journal of the Royal Television Society: ‘It’s not the main part of the plot, but he was caught misbehaving and thought it might come up in an interview, so he had to have a rehearsal interview with a junior colleague.

“I was fascinated by the idea of ​​how that would work.”

Moffat is one of Britain’s best-known screenwriters, with hits such as Doctor Who and Sherlock.

In another interview promoting his new ITV show, he said the issue of cancel culture deserved dramatic attention.

“We are outraged when someone who thinks like us is canceled, but we are very happy to cancel someone else,” he said. Sunday weather.

‘But cancellation only works with people who are capable of being embarrassed and want to be well regarded. In other words, it only works with pretty good people.

“It’s a smart bomb that can only eliminate people who at least aspire to virtue: you can’t cancel Hitler, you can’t cancel Donald Trump; you can’t, and they won’t care.”

Steven Moffat (left) with Ben Miles on the set of ‘Live 6’, the fictional news program presented by Bellowe and Crow

‘What’s the point of a smart bomb that only afflicts and affects the civilized?’

Douglas is Cancelled, which airs on June 27, features an impressive cast including The Crown’s Ben Miles, Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston and actor and comedian Nick Mohammed.

Moffatt previously revealed that viewers wouldn’t know what Douglas actually said until the end of the series, allowing them to make their own decisions about whether or not he should have been cancelled.