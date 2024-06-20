Green contender suspended after Mail discovered he admitted sexual assault in a since-deleted blog post that also detailed being “sectioned under mental health law several times”.

The Green Party yesterday suspended an election candidate after the Mail discovered that he had recently confessed to having suffered a sexual assault.

Chris Brody also described in his March 31 blog about his “bipolar condition” that he had once “dragged” a woman “down the street by the arm” and “resisted arrest.”

The candidate, who is facing former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith in London’s Chingford and Woodford Green, said he had been “sectioned several times under the Mental Health Act” and had “taken carers out of my way” .

The now-deleted post was on Mr Brody’s personal blog, which says it was “published and promoted… on behalf of the Waltham Forest and Redbridge Green Party”.

In it, he also detailed how his condition made him believe he was a “messiah” who could communicate with animals and “create a new world order from scratch through the sheer force of my will and superhuman powers.”

The Green Party suspended Brody after the Mail alerted them to the posts.

But one constituent said the party had not previously responded to her after she repeatedly raised concerns about the positions and the candidate’s suitability.

The constituent, who asked not to be named, said: ‘In my emails, I asked for clarification as to why Chris Brody has been chosen as a candidate to be our MP, given the very serious and deeply worrying nature of the blog.’ He also asked how the party would support him, given his condition.

But she said there was no response and her blog post was deleted instead.

“I’m relieved that he’s been suspended, but unfortunately people will still be able to vote for him, and some may have already done so by voting by mail.” The deadline to remove candidates from the ballot expired on June 7.

‘All of this raises serious questions about the Green Party’s investigation procedure. I discovered your blog post within minutes of researching candidates in my constituency, but you were selected as a candidate.

In the blog post, titled “It’s a Mad (Mad, Mad, Mad) World,” Brody said the sexual assault occurred “in a ‘secure’ room that lacked proper supervision.”

“I have made plans to commit suicide and take the entire planet with me,” during a period he described as “a prolonged depressive episode,” he added.

He said that when he dragged the woman down the street by her arm, he was “trying to take her to the New World.”

Brody added: “I have caused physical harm to people and things because I believed the car I was driving could fly into traffic in front of it.”

Brody was previously accused of promoting “anti-Semitic” conspiracy theories after he shared an article on Facebook two weeks after the Hamas atrocity on October 7, claiming the attack could have been a “false flag designed to pave the way for to the genocide of the Palestinian people of Gaza’.

Earlier this month, the Green Party launched an investigation after a dossier suggested that 20 of its parliamentary candidates for the general election were sharing anti-Semitic insults and conspiracy theories online.

After being contacted by the Mail about the subsequent blog post, a Green Party spokesperson said: ‘After these matters came to our attention, Chris Brody was suspended from the party.

“As Chris has been suspended, he will no longer be able to campaign for the Green Party in these elections and will receive no further support, other than pastoral support, from the party.”