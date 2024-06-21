Graeme Souness offers a new update on Alan Hansen’s health after he was left seriously ill in hospital… and reveals he was on edge over his former Liverpool team-mate’s “wicked sense of humour”.

Graeme Souness has provided a new update on Alan Hansen’s health following a second phone call with his former Liverpool team-mate.

Liverpool and Scotland legend Hansen was hospitalized earlier this month, prompting a flurry of messages of support from club and country, including from former team-mates and those he worked with as a pundit.

Mail Sport columnist Souness delivered a positive update earlier this week after revealing he spoke to him and he was “on course for a full recovery”.

And on Friday, Souness offered another positive update after a second phone call with Hansen.

speaking in talk SPORTS, He said: ‘I spokeI saw him a couple of days ago. Anyone who has met Alan Hansen has a tremendous sense of humor, so I’ve had two conversations with him in the last five or six days.

Graeme Souness (left) has given a new update on the health of his former team-mate Alan Hansen (right)

Hansen was hospitalized earlier this month, prompting messages of support for the former player and pundit.

Souness (left) celebrates with Kenny Dalglish (centre) and Alan Hansen (right) after their 1981 European Cup success.

“In both conversations I was the one on the receiving end of his humor, which tells me he’s on the way back.”

Souness, who previously described Hansen as a “dream midfielder” due to his defensive brilliance, told Mail Sport following the news that his former team-mate had been hospitalized and was praying for his former colleague and longing for the return of his ‘usual fucking duties’.

In his first update on the 69-year-old on Monday, he said: “I spoke to him yesterday and he sounded fabulous, so I hope he’s on the road to a full recovery.”

‘He’s definitely back because he did nothing but take the Mickey out of me!’

‘I’ve been talking to his son and Janet, his wife, and I’ve been calling his phone, his phone number. I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was Big Al.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, no, don’t answer that.’ So I sat down and had the courage to call again and he answered the phone. He’s been in a tough situation, but from the way it sounded yesterday, he’s back and I hope I’m right.’

The news of Hansen’s condition sparked a wave of good wishes throughout the football world. Before the start of the BBC’s coverage of Euro 2024, his former Match of the Day co-presenter Gary Lineker paid an emotional tribute.

Hansen worked on the BBC television show for 20 years.

Souness says he’s been on the edge of Hansen’s ‘wicked sense of humor’ in two phone calls

“It’s been a tough week for everyone associated with Match of the Day,” Lineker said ahead of Italy’s match against Albania on Saturday night.

Addressing his colleague Alan Shearer, he added: “The news that Alan Hansen was seriously ill in hospital came as a shock to us all, didn’t it, Alan?”

The former Newcastle striker replied: ‘Oh, absolutely. We’re great friends with Al, we know his character, we know he’s a fighter, we know how tough he is.”

Shearer added: “We are thinking of you, great man, and we are with you, and we hope and pray for you.”

Hansen began his football career with Sauchie in Scotland before moving on to play for Partick Thistle in 1973. He joined Liverpool in 1977 and would make 614 appearances for the Merseyside team during a legendary spell on Merseyside.

The 69-year-old turned down the offer of a senior role before pursuing a career in broadcasting, where he would take up roles at Sky and BBC Radio 5 Live.

He subsequently joined BBC Match of the Day as a co-host in 1992 before leaving the show in 2014 having covered 16 FA Cup finals, six World Cups, five European Championships and one Olympics with the BBC.