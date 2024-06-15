Gordon Ramsay, 57, shows horrific injuries from ‘really serious’ cycling accident and reveals his helmet saved his life

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he almost died in a horrific bike accident this week.

The celebrity chef, 57, told his 17.4 million Instagram followers to “wear a helmet” as it saved his life in the crash.

In the video, Gordon lifted his chef’s jacket to reveal his injuries, which showed one side of his body covered in black and purple bruises.

He captioned the post: ‘With #Father’sDay tomorrow I have a very important message for all dads… WEAR A HELMET! This week I was in a really bad accident while biking in Connecticut.

“I’m fine and I didn’t break any bones or suffer any serious injuries, but I’m a little bruised and I look like a purple potato.”

He added: “I am grateful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who cared for and examined me, but very grateful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and stay safe , Gx.’

It comes after it was revealed that Gordon has finally returned to his family home in Wandsworth after two years of renovations.

The chef and his wife Tana, 49, were seen returning to the south London mansion on Wednesday which they bought in 2002 for £2.8million.

The house, now worth £7million, has undergone several renovations over the years, including a single-storey garden outbuilding and a temporary pig enclosure.

Plans submitted to the council were approved in July 2021, with work stated to begin in September 2021 and finish in December 2022. However, the mammoth renovations, which included an extension and structural review, continued into this year.

While builders have still been seen on the property, it appears that the house is now in sufficient condition to be habitable for Gordon and his brood.

During this time he was said to be staying in a luxury apartment at the new Battersea Power Station development which cost around £12,000 a month.

The latest development in its renovations came last week, when Gordon won a planning battle to build new security gates.

In documents filed with Wandsworth Council in London, Gordon called for new ones made of wood instead of steel.

Gordon planning agents say the revised entrance plans would be “more in keeping with the streetscape and improve the appearance of the conservation area”.

Your family home is located in a conservation area, areas of special architectural and historical interest. In these areas, special planning controls are applied to developments in an attempt to preserve their character and appearance.

It gained permission to carry out extensive renovations to its London platform in 2021 and permission for steel doors was included at that time.

Council officials rejected a first application for a “non-material amendment” in February, which is used for very minor changes to developments.

They asked him to submit a different type of application as the plans would affect the conservation area.

In the initial application, officials said: “Overall the proposed amendments are considered material to the original planning consent and therefore a planning application or variation of condition would be required.”

After considering a second ‘condition variation’ application, officials said: ‘The proposed wooden entrance doors would be the same height as the previously approved doors, and their materiality would reflect the existing doors on the property and those on the property. neighbor.

“The proposed alteration to the entrance gates is therefore considered acceptable and would not detract from the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

The documents reveal that the gates will “match” properties of one of Gordon’s neighbors that have a similar design.

The Hells Kitchen star has been carrying out an extensive renovation of his multi-million-dollar London property, which will include a wine store and a master bedroom that will take up an entire floor.

He also wanted to remove a brick pattern from his front garden wall.

The famous chef shares the luxury apartment with his wife Tana, 49, and his siblings: Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda, 21, Oscar, four, and Jesse, six months.

Gordon’s extensive property transformation included the addition of 860 square feet to his family home.

In the basement, the famous chef has space for another bedroom with bathroom, a study, a technical room, a storage room and a shower room.

The basement also included a glass well in the design, to allow natural light to flow through the property.

According to plans for the south London property, the chef also demolished the entire ground floor to add an extension with a modern glass design, which will house his open-plan kitchen, living and dining room.

In addition to altering the entry and basement levels of his property, Gordon is also remodeling the second floor of his home and adding a new wall and garage.

Chef’s planning agents argue that the plans would “create a functional layout throughout the house, allowing for larger sized rooms whilst optimizing accommodation and on-site opportunities”.

Construction on the addition began in September 2021, but workers were restricted to using “non-mechanical” tools for parts of the renovation because the property is in a conversation area.

There was also a Purple Beach tree in the front of the house that is said to be under a tree preservation order, while other trees in the yard are in root protection areas.

One survey said demolition and excavation work should be “carried out manually with non-mechanical hand tools” and that construction workers would need an “induction” on how to work around trees.

The celebrity chef met with his neighbors to discuss the major works and his representatives added in planning documents: “Meetings have been held with the owners to discuss the proposals and no negative comments have been received.”

Gordon previously obtained planning permission to erect two super-modern ‘igloos’ at his London home.

The chef submitted plans in 2019 to place the log cabins in his back garden to create more living space for friends and family to stay.

The luxury cabins, which cost £40,000 each, have three exterior windows, a small door and are clad in fir shingles and plywood shakes.

Meanwhile, inside, the luxury capsules include a fully functional kitchen, double bed, electric heating, shower, storage space, power outlets and cable TV. They are manufactured in Estonia before being shipped to the UK.

Gordon is following a trend set by David Beckham and Guy Ritchie, who bought similar “igloo-style” cabins from the same Estonian suppliers and installed them in their country houses in Oxfordshire and Wiltshire.

The cottages, known as ‘Model 4’, are located opposite each other at the bottom of the spacious garden of the eight-bedroom Victorian house he shares with his Tana and four grown children, Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23. Matilda, 21, and Oscar, 4.

Gordon Ramsay’s pub, the York & Albany, was taken over by squatters earlier this year.

Wandsworth Council gave the green light to the plans but informed Gordon that he had to arrange a meeting with arborists who would visit him to inspect his trees.

It comes as Gordon is reportedly upgrading security at his £7million mansion to protect himself and his family, after his London pub was attacked by squatters.

The York & Albany pub in Regents Park had temporarily closed as the chef planned to sign a multi-million-dollar lease with new partners, and it was at this time that the group took over the property. They were later evicted.

Following the terrifying incident, Gordon hired a professional security company to protect the house in the capital, with guards and dogs patrolling the property 24 hours a day while the renovations were carried out.

The Ramsays also have a house less than a mile away that was previously owned by Matt Hancock’s mistress Gina Coladangelo, as well as holiday homes in California and Cornwall.