Good Samaritan who beat up ‘illegal immigrant child rapist’ reveals satisfying return to suspect as he lay cowering in street

A good Samaritan who punched an illegal immigrant suspected of child rape has revealed the abrupt response he made when the man pleaded for mercy.

Jeffrey Flores, 24, said: ‘She was screaming for help… she kept saying “Help!”… and I said, “That’s what the girl was saying.”‘

Flores responded to Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, upon seeing him at his local deli in Corona, Queens, on Tuesday night.

Inga-Landi, from Ecuador, is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl brandishing a machete last Thursday and also kidnapping a second young man at the same time.

His image was widely reported by local media afterward, and Flores and a friend who identified himself as Forge quickly realized that the suspect was a local man.

They staked out a deli where he had been seen, and Flores dragged Inga-Landi outside and tied him to a light post when he appeared.

Inga-Landi ducked under a nearby car in an attempt to escape the beatings of six outraged locals; Both men said they might well have killed him if he hadn’t escaped the vigilantes’ orgy of violence.

Flores told DailyMail.com: “What we were planning to do to him was much worse.”

Forge added: “Honestly, who knows what would have happened (if he hadn’t gotten under the car).

“I probably wouldn’t be here.”

Inga-Landi, who is said to have crossed the southern border illegally in 2021, was arrested shortly after and is jailed on charges including rape, sexual abuse, robbery and unlawful endangerment.

Recalling how she had located the creep, Flores said, “When I found out about him I said, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll stay outside and look for him…'”

“Then I saw him walking down the street and I recognized him. He was excited…he walked into the store…I don’t remember what he was buying.

“So I went in and out, then I went back in a second time and he still hadn’t come out. He was standing there so I grabbed him and put him on the ground.

“I told people he was the rapist and then everyone started going crazy.”

Flores is now in line to collect a $10,000 reward offered by the NYPD for the successful capture of Inga-Landi.

He told DailyMail.com that he had contacted police about the cash and that they would contact him within days.

Flores added: “I didn’t do it for the reward, I did it for the people.”

After being arrested, Inga-Landi reportedly waived his Miranda rights and told police officers that drugs were to blame for his behavior.

He allegedly added that he had never behaved that way before.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell praised Flores, Forge and their friends for defeating Inga-Landi, saying, “The city said no.” Great response from the community and that’s what you want.’