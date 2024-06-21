Good Enough to Eat: Don’t be fooled, these delicious treats are all FAKE and created for use in TV shows and even Hollywood movies like Barbie.

They look good to eat.

But you would be a fool to indulge in this feast of sweet and savory delights, as they are all FAKE.

Kerry Boyes launched her Fake Food Workshop, in Kirkcudbrightshire, six years ago and has produced realistic-looking edibles for TV documentaries, museum exhibitions and Hollywood films, including last year’s blockbuster Barbie.

For a tray of delights, he was inspired by street bakers Greggs and named his food sculptures Freggs.

Her art is so in demand that Mrs Boyes has also opened a traditional shop in Kircudbright where the shelves are filled with ice cream cones, cakes, trifles, jellies and containers of eggs and sausages.

Master of disguise! Kerry puts the finishing touches on a fake cake

Their tray of fake cakes and donuts is enough to fool anyone.

Kerry in her Kirkcudbright store with shelves full of delicious (fake) ice cream cones

Fried eggs and bacon, whatever… this tasty frying is so detailed that it even has a little pepper

And, of course, Freggs products.

Its website says the company is “committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and precision, delivering realistic food replicas to a global clientele in hospitality, entertainment and retail.”

The client list includes Warner Bros Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, the BBC and Historic Royal Palaces.

Boyes, who has experience as a stonemason and taxidermist, said she began experimenting with food replicas after purchasing a copy of Mrs Beeton’s Book of Household Management and became fascinated with its lithographs.

She first sold her creations online and in markets before launching the workshop and, earlier this year, the store.

Mrs Boyes said: “When I started I only had time to make fake food one day a week as I was working four jobs at the time.

‘But Covid changed that, I had a lot more free time and needed to earn some money. “It just developed from there.”

