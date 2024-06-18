Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig reveals the truth about his split from husband Stephen Webb and details how he feels about them dating again when they are STILL living together.

They were together for 11 years and married for six, but Gogglebox stars Daniel Lustig and Stephen Webb sadly announced they had split in April.

Hairdresser Daniel, 43, appeared on this week’s show. Podcast My Dirty Laundry and revealed that he and Stephen, 52, secretly split 10 months ago and are still living together.

Speaking about why things ended, he said: ‘We had a very good innings. It was really good for a long time and then it fizzled out and then we decided it was best to end up as friends.

‘We are also co-workers and partners at work and the basis of our relationship has always also been friendship.

“We get along better now than when we were together, so it’s okay, I know a lot of people probably can’t understand it, but it’s worked for us.”

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig (right) has revealed the truth about his split from husband Stephen Webb and detailed how he feels about them dating again when they are STILL living together.

Daniel told the My Dirty Laundry podcast that he and Stephen secretly split 10 months ago because they no longer felt their union was on solid enough footing.

In addition to sharing a house, the couple has two hair salons together. One in Storrington in West Sussex and another in Hurstpierpoint.

Daniel said every breakup is different, but the key is to keep things amicable no matter what.

He said: ‘You’ve got to try to keep it nice as much as you can. We were both on the same level. But if not, it’s a little more difficult.

‘Just try to be as communicative as you can and be kind, because each of you is going through something.

Daniel said: ‘We worked very hard during our 11 years together. People always said we were polar opposites. We were like chalk and cheese.

“There comes a point where you reach a certain age and you realize that you are very different and that your fundamentals are different.

Stephen and Daniel are still close and run two beauty salons together; While Stephen appears on Celebs Go Dating, Daniel said he’s not ready to meet someone else, but he’s getting there.

Daniel said he supports his ex Stephen (pictured filming Celebs Go Dating) in everything he does and they have been talking to each other about Stephen’s new dating experiences – something his friends don’t understand.

‘I think it was wise for us to separate. You have to have the foundation in place, right? If your foundation is different, then you’re a little shaky.’

While Stephen has signed up to star on Celebs Go Dating, Daniel said he doesn’t feel ready to meet someone else yet, but he’s getting there.

He said: “I want to start dating at some point, you know, I haven’t dated yet.” Unless someone shamelessly DMs me on the sly, which hasn’t happened yet.

The only thing I can think of is whether he could be Italian or French, be six feet tall, and have Latin skin. That will be enough for me. ‘

And as for dating Stephen, Daniel sweetly said: I’ve said it before, but I support him 100% in everything he does.

‘He has also been my greatest support in everything I have done. So he came home and talked about the things that happened on the show and I helped him talk about it.

‘My friends keep asking me if I’m really okay with this and I really am. ‘

Stephen first appeared on Channel 4 show Gogglebox more than a decade ago alongside his ex-boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed (right).

When Stephen and Chris split, Stephen remained on the show with his late mother Pat (pictured) before Daniel appeared alongside him; They quickly became favorites of the show.

The couple said The sun on Sunday about the couple’s plans to divorce in April.

Stephen said: ‘It is with great sadness that Daniel and I have decided to divorce.

“There is and always will be a lot of love there, but unfortunately we grew apart and made the decision to separate.”

Daniel added: ‘We have made the decision with a heavy heart to confirm that our marriage has come to an end.

“I’m sure we’ll always be friends.”

Stephen first appeared on Channel 4 show Gogglebox over a decade ago in 2023 alongside his ex-boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed.

When the couple split, Stephen remained on the show with his late mother Pat before appearing on the show with Daniel.