Glamorous Royal Ascot racegoers start the weekend early in statement hats, vibrant prints and summer dresses.

Revelers dressed in their finest outfits, creating a beautiful sea of ​​vibrant colors and fabrics as they turned up for the second day of Royal Ascot this morning.

As always, extravagant hats and dresses were front and center as the social event began in Berkshire on Friday.

This year’s meeting will have a total prize money of £10 million. This is a record amount for Royal Ascot. Minimum winnings for the eight Group 1 races will be £650,000.

It was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared that Ascot was ideal for “horses galloping at full speed” and today it has become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.

For the first time in its 313-year history, Ascot Racecourse announced the appointment of a creative director this year.

One reveler looked stunning as she donned a monochromatic flower-embroidered dress with sheer mesh sleeves.

Another stylish racing fan looked stunning in a black and white suit paired with a Gucci Dionysus bag.

British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher was responsible for creating the annual Lookbook and Millinery Collective in 2024, which set the style tone for the year and often inspired racegoers’ outfits.

He is known for his classic silhouettes and modern gender-fluid clothing; Their Spring/Summer 2023 collection included corset designs for both men and women.

The Cheshire-born designer, whose first client was the eccentric Harry Styles, told GQ in 2023: ‘The idea of ​​a garment being for a specific gender is really fun.

‘I understand that something like a bra is designed to perform, but when it comes to a shirt, why would we apply gender to something like that? And the same thing happens to me with the corset.’

Former One Direction member Harry, whose style includes jumpsuits, feather boas, skirts and dresses, became Daniel’s first customer after buying all the short-sleeved boxy shirts from the designer’s graduated collection in 2015.

“Harry had a huge impact on my career,” Daniel admitted to GQ in 2020. “At 24 years old I couldn’t believe what was happening.”

Since then, the designer’s career has gone from strength to strength, with celebrities including James McAvoy, Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Corrin and Emerald Fennell sporting his looks.

The Central Saint Martins graduate also designed for some of the world’s most prestigious houses, including Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and JW Anderson, and served as artistic director of Italian brand Fiorucci between 2019 and 2023.

A little bit of everything white! One reveler opted for classic elegance, donning a buttoned vest, pleated skirt and gold heels.

One woman opted for a pale blue dress with a matching headpiece, silver bracelets and a bag.

Three friends opted to wear bright, matching colored headpieces with love hearts on top.

Lady in Red! Two women wore similar cherry red dresses and matching shoes at the races today.

Playful designs, textures and floral displays dominated fashion today as day three at Ascot began.

Revelers were dressed to the nines as they enjoyed an early start to the weekend at Royal Ascot today.

Rosie Tapner looked elegant in a long cream pleated dress with a large pink floral headpiece

He was nominated for the LVMH Prize in 2017, won the European semi-final of the International Woolmark Prize and was named Breakthrough Designer of the Year at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

After many successful seasons showing his collections at London Fashion Week, Daniel participated in the Netflix series ‘Next In Fashion’, which took him to the final.

Commenting on his latest appointment, Daniel said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Ascot’s first creative director and to have jumped into the new role.”

‘I’m keen to encapsulate the rich heritage of the racecourse whilst adopting unique dress codes, adding a contemporary touch to bring a style that Ascot hasn’t seen before.

‘By 2024, I want to inspire racegoers to push the boundaries with their own unique style and immerse themselves in the opportunity to embrace their own creativity – and what better occasion than Royal Ascot!

“I’m so excited to reveal the next evolution of the world-renowned brand’s style direction and can’t wait for the vision to become a reality.”