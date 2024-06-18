Gisele Bundchen and her handsome shirtless boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, spend Father’s Day with their two kids, while her ex Tom Brady is busy making his broadcasting debut.

Gisele Bundchen enjoyed a day of paddle surfing with her children and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente on Father’s Day.

The runway icon, 43, soaked up the sun with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, 36, and the children she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, of 14, in Miami on Sunday.

He shared a board with his daughter and steered the boat around the harbor while his son got his own board.

Joaquim showed off his toned physique while going shirtless and sporting a swimsuit for the athletic endeavor.

The departure came ahead of Brady’s television debut for Fox on Sunday night.

Gisele started summer a few days early while enjoying some quality time with her family on the water.

The four of them seemed relaxed as they walked leisurely through the harbor.

Gisele showed off her summery eye for style in a black scoop-neck tank top, denim shorts, and a wide-brimmed straw hat resting atop her golden locks.

Joaquim was also seen connecting with Benjamín as the duo rowed side by side.

It comes after Gisele and her boyfriend were spotted for the first time following reports their romance collapsed due to the stress of Tom Brady’s roast.

They were previously spotted on Saturday putting on an affectionate display while taking a walk in Seaside, Florida.

It was the first time the duo was seen together in about two months.

Gisele and Joaquim started dating a year ago, in June 2023.

She confirmed her romance with Valente and denied cheating on ex-husband Brady during an interview with The New York Times earlier this year.

Gisele also stated that she was concerned about the spread of misconceptions about her personal life.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who are blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as cheating… Of course, for me, this is amplified a little bit.” she said.

The Louis Vuitton model added that she did not “want to make a tabloid of my life and that she did not plan to “open up” to criticism.

The latest beach outing also came before Brady’s television debut on Fox.

Brady made his first appearance on Fox Sports during the UFL championship game on Sunday.

Tom, who was married to Bundchen from 2009 to 2022, covered the United Football League (UFL) championship and was heavily booed when he made his broadcasting debut.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, 46, was in the booth with Joel Klatt and Curt Menefree for Sunday night’s game before being booed by the crowd in St. Louis when he graced the field to reward the quarterback. Birmingham Stallions field, Adrián Martínez, with the MVP. Trophy.

The Stallions had defeated the San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0, to clinch a third title.

Perhaps the animosity stemmed from Super Bowl XXXVI on February 3, 2002, when Brady, who was 24 years old at the time and in his second year with the New England Patriots, caused an upset against the heavily favored St. Louis Rams.

What’s more, before the UFL game, Brady had chatted with Kurt Warner, the opposing quarterback in that Super Bowl and one of the leaders of The Greatest Show on Turf.

In his discussion, Warner questioned the validity of the Patriots’ victory after Brady and company were embroiled in the Spygate scandal in 2007.