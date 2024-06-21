Girls Aloud fans furious as ticket prices are slashed to £21 despite some paying £200, after tour fails to sell out

Girls Aloud fans were left furious this week when ticket prices were slashed to just £21 after shelling out up to £200.

The band’s reunion tour has been marred by drama, with supplier Ticketek struggling to deliver tickets ahead of their show at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena and Nadine Coyle clumsily forgetting lyrics at their gig in Dublin.

Now, it seems that the sales of their comeback have failed and Girls Aloud has not been able to fill the arenas.

Tickets for shows in areas including Manchester, Nottingham, Sheffield, Aberdeen and London were originally priced between £58 and £200 – and fans are not happy.

After receiving an email announcing half-price tickets, concertgoers expressed their thoughts on X.

One person asked: ‘Tickets for #GirlsAloud just aren’t selling?

Others fumed: ‘I don’t know why I bother spending so much time trying to get tickets when my friend just got an email saying tickets are now half price for girls out loud’; ‘Gays and I are silently furious because Girls Aloud tickets are now heavily discounted…’

“I can’t help but want to cry looking at all the cheap Girls Aloud tickets available when I paid £120 to sit in a row from the back”; ‘It seems like you should have anticipated that there would be cheaper tickets available when you were told they were the best tickets available.’; “I can’t believe there are so many tickets for girls out loud on June 27 in London.”

Meanwhile, someone else mused: “Just got an email with cheap tickets to see #GirlsAloud at the O2 in London for £21, pretty tempted.”

Earlier this week, fans were up in arms when they had yet to receive tickets to the band’s show in Birmingham, with just hours to go.

Those who had paid to see the 2000s girl band’s reunion tour concert at Resorts World Arena on Tuesday night flooded X, formerly Twitter, asking what to do when they arrived in town.

Many desperate fans attacked provider Ticketek, describing it as the “most stressful experience” after waiting all day hoping their tickets would arrive on time.

The company responded to the uproar with a statement about the delay.

They wrote on Tuesday morning: ‘We are aware of delays in customers receiving their Girls Aloud tickets for Birmingham. Tickets were released last week, so if you haven’t received yours yet, please contact us here before connecting to their helpdesk.

Matt Fisher had been one of those hoping to attend Tuesday night’s show, but was worried about whether he would even be admitted to the arena.

He told MailOnline: “I’ve been waiting for this for six months, I’ve spent a huge amount of money on tickets, travel, accommodation and still not knowing if I’m going to make it through the gates in six hours is extremely upsetting.

“As a fan, I am disappointed that the band’s official VIP ticket seller treated us this way and potentially ruined the experience of a lifetime; many of us thought we would never see them on tour again.”

“It’s shameful that thousands of people have spent money only to desperately search for answers at the last minute.”

Many took to X, formerly Twitter, demanding answers about what they should do and expressed concern about the hundreds of people flocking to the box office to try to get their tickets.

The tweets said: ‘This is going to be horrible!’ and ‘Hi @ticcketek_uk, I have exactly the same problem. I don’t receive a response and I’m already in Birmingham. My show is tonight and I don’t know where to go to get my ticket. Could someone please respond?

‘We waited for the mail today and they didn’t have them, so now, holding that ticket, add me to the box office list, which they haven’t done yet!’

‘Looking at all the tweets and Trustpilot reviews for @ticketek_uk, this seems to be affecting a large number of people, potentially everyone who bought pre-sale. Guess @GirlsAloud will be playing to a half empty arena if no one steps up!’

Earlier this week, fans were up in arms when they had yet to receive tickets for the band’s show in Birmingham, with just hours to go (pictured Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts).

The band, made up of Nicola Roberts, 38, Nadine Coyle, 38, Kimberley Walsh, 42, and Cheryl, 40, kicked off their comeback gigs last month.

MailOnline has contacted Ticketek and The Ticket Factory for comment.

They are currently touring for the first time since 2013 and, during each show, they have been paying tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Ticketek previously came under fire during the pre-sale of tickets for the tour after the website crashed.

Dozens of fans vented their frustrations after waiting just two hours, only to have time run out when they were selecting seats.

Ticketek is an Australian event ticketing company and rival to Ticketmaster.

The pre-sale began at 9am on November 29 and fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their desperation for tickets as they eagerly queued to get their hands on them.

But many were left disappointed, some “absolutely disgusted”, because of the website’s failure.

Nadine, Nicola, Cheryl and Kimberley formed the iconic girl band with Sarah until her tragic death from breast cancer in 2021 at the age of 39 (band seen in 2002).

One wrote: ‘Three times they selected seats for me and I paid before time ran out, each time it was repeated with worse seats than before. When you are in the payment stage, surely the timer should reset. I’ve given up now, absolutely disgusted with the experience here!’

Others said: ‘Anyone trying to get Girls Aloud tickets, screw Ticketek and go back to the pre-sale link in the email. He took me to Ticketmaster and I got tickets right away, no lines! (By the gods, but I refuse to pay £100+).

‘@ticketek_uk it was a total disaster with the pre-sale for #girlsaloud, I got tickets but the page sold out when I was logging in and then going to the payment page, despite logging in before clicking to find tickets. I’m not happy that I’m not stuck in that stupid classroom again.

The group rose to fame in 2002 when they participated in the ITV reality show Popstars: The Rivals.

They competed for a spot in a girl band and then faced off against a boy band from the show called One True Voice in the hope that their song would become the Christmas number one.

Girls Aloud won with their single Sound Of The Underground and went on to achieve three more number ones and 20 top ten hits.

Sarah also won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.