Giovanni Pernice looks “happy” as he returns to the stage alongside friend Anton Du Beke – but makes no mention of Strictly after a shock exit amid a workplace “misconduct” investigation.

It was a night that Giovanni Pernice had been looking forward to for several weeks.

The embattled star, who had his Strictly career stripped of him following Amanda Abbington’s claims he was abrasive towards her, was back on the dance floor.

And in a move that will please his millions of fans, Giovanni broke into a big smile before telling the sold-out crowd at the Beck Theater in Hayes: “It’s good to be back,” while standing alongside his Strictly Judge co-star. Anton du Beke.

Despite currently being at the center of a BBC investigation into his conduct after Amanda and two other women hired a lawyer to represent them, he insisted: “This is the most beautiful thing, you know, I’m fine.” I’m fine.’ However, she didn’t mention Strictly even once.

Audience members who saw the first night of Anton and Giovanni: Together said Giovanni seemed “happy” as he performed on stage to fans who screamed with joy.

Giovanni Pernice looked “happy” as he returned to the stage alongside friend Anton Du Beke – but made no mention of Strictly following his exit amid a workplace “misconduct” investigation.

The embattled star, who had his Strictly career stripped of him following Amanda Abbington’s claims he was abrasive towards her, was back on the dance floor.

Three women, including actress Amanda Abbington (pictured), have hired £700-an-hour lawyers at top London law firm Carter Ruck to bring claims against Giovanni and the BBC.

And she got a boost from strictly professional dancer Lauren Oakley, who stayed on last year’s series for eight weeks with Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

She joined Giovanni and Anton and told the audience that the under-fire star is “cheeky” and makes her “laugh a lot.” And she added: “I have a lot of fun.”

At one point, the Sicilian heartthrob sent the audience into hysterics while mocking the England football team and the 1996 song Three Lions by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and rock band Lightning Seeds, before singing it himself. .

He said: ‘Since I moved to the UK, one of the things I’ve noticed is the fact that you guys get very attached and obsessed with things.

‘For example, there is also the thing that obsesses you, such as the song that comes home when there is a World Cup.

“Unfortunately he never came home.”

He then went on to ridicule the British performances at Eurovision.

“I don’t know if you remember that England this year didn’t do so well, as they say in French, point zero,” Giovanni laughed.

In a move that will please his millions of fans, Giovanni broke into a big smile before telling the sold-out crowd at the Beck Theater in Hayes: “It’s good to be back,” while standing alongside his co-star, Strictly judge Anton. du Beke

Giovanni and Anton’s tour will go ahead after an investigation was launched into allegations surrounding their behavior on Strictly Come Dancing.

‘Null point -No point. I was supposed to say something like that but I don’t remember and in fact I remember also being told that the last time the UK won Eurovision was in 1997, which makes me seven years old at the time. This show is getting weirder, everything is weird. Stranger.’

At the end of the show, Giovanni asked the stage manager to take a photograph of the audience.

One fan said: “Giovanni looked so happy he couldn’t stop smiling, but you couldn’t help but think he was a little subdued.”

“Usually he would reference Strictly, he loved the show so I guess it would be normal, but this time it was like it didn’t exist.”

When the curtain closed, the audience gave Giovanni, 33, a standing ovation, leaving him in no doubt that his fans support him.

It was previously reported that rehearsal tapes between Amanda and Giovanni will not be released to the actress after she demanded they prove her harassment allegations.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a male celebrity joined the group of women complaining about Giovanni’s behavior (pictured: former dance partner Ranvir Singh).

This will have given Giovanni a huge boost as he awaits the outcome of the BBC investigation.

He has now committed himself to the Corporation and, according to his friends, has “told the truth” which they say is “backed by evidence.”

Sources close to the investigation say the verdict will not be given for “weeks” after Amanda hired a lawyer from London-based law firm Carter-Ruck.

In response, Giovanni instructed Schillings, who has represented the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and JK Rowling.

Speaking afterwards, Hale Alla, 48, said: “I don’t think I did anything wrong.” Maybe he was a little strict with his method.

It’s a competition, after all, right? He’s very competitive so I don’t think he’s done anything wrong,” while her husband Luan Alla, 50, added: “He should be prime minister; It’s better than what we have now.”

The Sicilian dancer is accused of “threatening and abusive behavior” while working with celebrity contestants on the show (pictured with Laura Whitmore in 2016)

Despite the furore, head judge Shirley Ballas has backed the under-fire pro and will join him in hosting a series of dance classes in London next month alongside Anton Du Beke.

Meanwhile, amateur ballroom dancer Sheila Park said of Amanda, 52: “We didn’t like her.”

Her husband, Martin Park, also a dancer, added of Giovanni: “I think he’s dedicated and passionate and if you are, if you’re like that, then people don’t have the same opinion as you, you don’t understand why they did it.” You don’t have your passion and dedication, it’s hard work and if you’ve ever had to do it like we did when we first did it, we wouldn’t be able to dance for up to a year.

“It took us a year of practicing and taking lessons before we could even move around the dance floor.”

When asked if he thought Strictly (BBC) had made a mistake in getting rid of Giovanni, he responded by saying:

“Yes, he is not a bully.”